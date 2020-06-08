Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranian-American freed in prisoner swap with U.S. arrives in Iran

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:36 IST
Iranian-American freed in prisoner swap with U.S. arrives in Iran
Representative Image Image Credit: istockphoto.com

An Iranian-American doctor has returned to Iran, Iranian state media reported on Monday, after a swap deal between Tehran and Washington that resulted in the release of a U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran. In a slight thaw in U.S.-Iranian enmity, the United States allowed Majid Taheri to travel to Iran as part of the swap deal. Michael White, an American who said he contracted the coronavirus while detained in Iran, was freed last week.

"The government of Iran has done an extreme effort in order to help people like me who were somehow accused of violating the U.S. sanctions," Taheri told state TV after his arrival at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport, where he was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi-Ansari. He said he had been punished by the United States for sending material to Iran to help a research group that was making vaccines.

Taheri, detained in the United States for 16 months for violating U.S. sanctions, was freed on June 4 as Iran released White, who had been sentenced to 13 years in 2019 for insulting Iran's supreme leader and posting private information online. Taheri's lawyer said he would visit family in Iran and seek medical treatment before returning to the United States. He had pleaded guilty to violating U.S. sanctions, the lawyer added.

"My charges were futile and unfair," Iran's semi-official Fars news agency quoted Taheri as saying. The prisoner swap deal is a rare bright spot in the relationship between the two foes that has grown more hostile since President Donald Trump took office in 2017. He exited a nuclear agreement Iran had signed with world powers and reimposed sanctions that had been lifted under the deal.

Last December, Washington, and Tehran worked on a prisoner exchange in which Iran freed U.S. citizen Xiyue Wang, who had been held for three years on spying charges, and the United States freed Iranian Massoud Soleimani, who faced charges of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. Last week, materials science professor Sirous Asgari, 59, who was indicted by U.S. federal prosecutors in April 2016 and acquitted in November 2019, returned to Iran. He tested positive for the coronavirus in April and U.S. authorities had said he would be deported once he received medical clearance.

While both Tehran and Washington have expressed readiness for further exchange of prisoners, Iranian authorities have ruled out a wider negotiation with the United States as demanded by Trump administration. The Swiss Foreign Ministry, which confirmed it played a role in what it called "the humanitarian gesture" on White and Taheri, said it "stands ready" to help further.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London's FTSE 100 falls as AstraZeneca drops on megamerger report

Londons FTSE 100 index fell on Monday as heavyweight AstraZeneca slipped after a report that it approached Gilead Sciences for a merger, while fears of a slower economic recovery on worries about surging corporate debt also dented sentiment...

Delay in issuing inter-state passes: Minister intervenes

After complaints from residents of Kasaragod district in Kerala employed in the city that they are not getting passes to travel daily, Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed the authorities to open three...

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks pause after recent run

World shares paused on Monday as investors turned cautious after a 42 surge since March, as economies continued to struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Europes blue-chip stock index opened 0.5 lower after its best weekly g...

JP fields Kadadi, Gasti as candidates for RS polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday fielded Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as its candidates for the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka, ignoring the recommendations of the state BJP unit. The state unit had recommended the names ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020