1 dead, 1 missing, dozens rescued in Czech Republic flooding

PTI | Prague | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:44 IST
One person died, another is missing and dozens were rescued amid flash flooding in the northeastern Czech Republic, rescuers said on Monday. Several towns and villages north of the city of Olomouc, 230 kilometres (140 miles) east of Prague, were flooded by 1 metre (3.3 feet) of water following thunderstorms that were accompanied by torrential rains overnight.

Police said a 48-year-old woman has died while a 74-year-old woman is missing. Regional firefighter spokeswoman Lucie Balazova said firefighters rescued three dozen people from flooded buildings, cars or directly from the water.

The raging water also destroyed a road bridge. The situation was calming down Monday morning.

