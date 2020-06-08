Left Menu
Turkey: 2 journalists detained over 'espionage' probe

08-06-2020
Turkish police on Monday detained two journalists for questioning as part of an investigation into alleged "political and military espionage," the state-run Anadolu Agency said. The two journalists Ismail Dukel, the Ankara representative of the TELE1 television channel, and Muyesser Yildiz of the OdaTV news website were being questioned by anti-terrorism police, the agency reported.

OdaTV said Yildiz, who has reported on military issues, was detained following a raid on her home. Police searched her house and confiscated electronic material, the website reported. Last month, authorities charged seven journalists including two OdaTV editors and a reporter with violating laws governing the intelligence agency, for stories on the death of an intelligence officer who was reportedly killed in Libya. The journalists will go on trial later this month.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists ranks Turkey among the top jailers of journalists worldwide, alongside China and Saudi Arabia. As many as 85 journalists and other media workers are currently in jail under Turkey's broad anti-terrorism laws, according to the Turkish Journalists Syndicate, including many who were detained in a crackdown following a 2016 coup attempt.

Turkey maintains that the journalists are prosecuted for criminal acts and not for their journalistic work.

