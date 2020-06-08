Left Menu
Armenian Prime Minister recovers from coronavirus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has recovered from coronavirus, a week after testing positive for the infection.

ANI | Yerevan | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:46 IST
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pashinyan on June 1 said that he and his family members have been tested for COVID-19.

The Armenian leader, in a Facebook post, said he and his family members' test results have come negative. "We have just received the results of repeated tests on members of my family. The results of all of our tests were negative. They were also negative yesterday," Sputnik quoted the prime minister as saying.

"Of course, the timing and the circumstances of how we became infected must be reviewed. But at the moment, it is important that we are all healthy and we now have immunity," he said. As of Monday morning, 13,325 people in Armenia have tested positive for coronavirus, resulting in the deaths of 211 people.

A state of emergency, which was declared due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is in force in the country until June 13.

