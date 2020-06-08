Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-racism protests 'subverted by thuggery', says UK PM as Gandhi, Churchill statutes targeted

PTI | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:12 IST
Anti-racism protests 'subverted by thuggery', says UK PM as Gandhi, Churchill statutes targeted

The anti-racism demonstrations in the UK are "subverted by thuggery", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, condemning the attacks on police officers after the 'Black Lives Matter' protests held over the custodial killing of George Floyd turned violent, with the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Winston Churchill here targeted with graffiti. Thousands of demonstrators breached the COVID-19 lockdown for a second consecutive day on Sunday to protest against the custodial killing of African-American Floyd, leaving the word "racist" imprinted on the steps below the plinth of the Gandhi statue at Parliament Square in London.

The words "was a racist" were emblazoned on Churchill's plinth nearby as statues became the focal point, with the city of Bristol witnessing the dramatic pulling down of a bronze sculpture of a former slave trader by groups of angry protesters. Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while the 46-year-old handcuffed man gasped for breath. The footage, which went viral, showed Floyd pleading with the officer, saying he can't breathe. The four police officers seen in the footage have since been charged. Floyd's death has triggered widespread protests across the US and in many other countries.

Prime Minister Johnson took to social media on Sunday to say that the anti-racism cause of the demonstrations had been betrayed by the "thuggery" of some protestors as the Metropolitan Police made 12 arrests for public order offences as well as criminal damage to monuments in central London. "People have a right to protest peacefully and while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police," said Johnson.

"These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery – and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve. Those responsible will be held to account," he said. The Met Police said a "small minority" of protestors had provoked scenes of violence and launched attacks at officers and threw objects, including glass bottles and fireworks at them.

It said as many as 35 of its officers had reported suffering injuries, two of them requiring hospital treatment for a head wound and a shoulder injury. "In recent days a minority of protesters sought confrontation with police leading to many officers being injured, including several seriously. When officers sought to protect colleagues and iconic landmarks they faced further obstruction and sustained assault," said Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

"The violent criminality we saw is disgraceful and will have been very frightening for others. It will never be acceptable to attack police officers, damage property and leave others in fear of their safety. We will be carrying out a thorough investigation so that those responsible for criminal acts are brought speedily to justice," she said. In a renewed plea regarding social distancing, the police chief said those attending mass gatherings risk exposing themselves and others to this deadly virus. "I would ask them to find other ways to express their anger and frustration," she said.

"This is a hugely impassioned movement and we understand the public's desire to have their voices heard – however it is not right that this passion has turned into violent attacks on officers," said Superintendent Jo Edwards, the Met Police's spokesperson for the protests. "The threat of coronavirus remains very real, and we need you to protect yourselves, your friends and your family," Edwards said.

Demonstrators turned out in huge crowds over the weekend across London, Bristol, Leicester, Manchester, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Glasgow and Edinburgh for a secong consecutive day. In the city of Bristol, protesters used ropes to pull down the bronze statue of Edward Colston, a prominent 17th century slave trader and controversial figure. After the statue was toppled, a protester was pictured with his knee on the figure's neck, in reference to the video showing George Floyd, the black man who died while being restrained by a Minnesota police officer in a similar way.

The statue was later dragged through the streets of Bristol, south-west England, and thrown into the harbour. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel described the act as "utterly disgraceful", which undermines anti-racism protests. The Indian-origin Cabinet minister had earlier urged demonstrators to not break social distancing rules in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"There was a small group of people who clearly committed an act of criminal damage in pulling down a statue near Bristol Harbourside. An investigation will be carried out to identify those involved and we're collating footage of the incident," said Superintendent Andy Bennett of the local Avon and Somerset Police..

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

With Floyd's death, French anger grows over police brutality

Frances government is scrambling to address growing concerns about police violence and racism within the police force, as protests sparked by George Floyds death in the U.S. stir up anger around the world. The countrys top security official...

Desperate attempt to defeat process of grassroots democracy: Jitendra Singh on JK sarpanch's killing

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday condoled the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir and said it is a desperate attempt by anti-national elements to defeat the process of grassroots democracy in the Union Territor...

Italy reports 65 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 280 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 65 on Monday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 280 from 197 on Sunday. The total death toll since the outbreak came ...

COVID-19: HRD ministry begins consultations on reopening schools, safety of students

The HRD ministry on Monday began consultation with states and other stakeholders on reopening of schools which have been closed since March due to COVID-19 pandemic. In the meeting chaired by Secretary School Education, Anita Karwal, the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020