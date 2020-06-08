Left Menu
Jordan calls on public to 'face up to your demons'

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Michael Jordan issued a challenge to those allowing racial injustice days after pledging $100 million to the fight. "Face up to your demons. Extend a hand. Understand the inequalities," Jordan said in an interview with The Charlotte Observer.

"We have been beaten down (as African-Americans) for so many years. It sucks your soul. You can't accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand. We've got to be better as a society regarding race," Jordan said. Jordan issued a statement on June 5 regarding Jordan Brand's commitment.

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement," read the joint statement from Jordan and his company on Friday. "Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people." Part of the initiative involves creating greater access to education.

"Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism. But we know we can do more," Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement. "... There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility." The Jordan Brand pledge was preceded earlier Friday by Nike announcing a "Commitment to the Black Community" plan in which $40 million would be pledged collectively by Nike, Converse and Jordan Brand.

