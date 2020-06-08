Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess giving up managing VW brand

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:57 IST
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess giving up managing VW brand
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Volkswagen's CEO is giving up up managing the company's core VW brand in order to concentrate more on the group as a whole, the German automaker said Monday. Herbert Diess, whose image had been tarnished in the fallout from the company's diesel-emissions scandal, will be replaced as head of the VW brand by Ralf Brandstaetter, who has been serving as the brand's chief operating officer, the company said in a statement.

The change will give Diess, who has been pushing the company ahead with a shift toward zero-emission vehicles and a new, more environmentally friendly image, more time to focus on the overall brand, which includes Audi, Porsche and Skoda, the company said. "The goal is a stronger focus on the respective tasks from the top of the group and brand in the ongoing transformation phase of the automobile industry," VW said.

Diess and Board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch had been charged by German prosecutors with securities-law violations for allegedly failing to tell investors in time about the company's looming diesel scandal in 2015. The charges were dropped last month in return for a 9 million-euro (USD 10 million) payment, with no admission of guilty from the two.

Volkswagen was caught using software to evade U.S. emissions requirements for diesel cars. The scandal cost the company 31 billion euros (USD 34 billion) in fines and settlements. Diess took over as head of the VW brand in 2015, coming from BMW, and worked his way up to CEO of the group in 2018.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Security guard of jewellery shop held for burglary

A 41-year-old security guard was held for committing burglary at a jewellery shop in south extension where he was employed, police said. He stole gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth Rs 80 lakhs within 11 minutes, they said. The accu...

U.S. Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice through transformative change, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody led to nationwide protests....

"Kolkata woman first Indian COVID patient to survive after being put on ECMO support"

A 24-year-old highly obese woman claimed to have become the first COVID-19 patient in the country to defeat COVID-19 and survive after being put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ECMO support for the past 12 days, sources in the privat...

Bail raised to $1.25 million for former police officer in George Floyd death

Bail for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, was raised by 250,000 to 1.25 million at a hearing on Monday.Former officer Derek Chauvin,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020