Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia rejects US drive for permanent Iran arms embargo

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 09-06-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 01:09 IST
Russia rejects US drive for permanent Iran arms embargo
Image Credit: Freepik

Russia's foreign minister is accusing the Trump administration of unleashing a politically motivated campaign against Iran and is calling for "universal condemnation" of the U.S. attempt to get the U.N. Security Council to impose a permanent arms embargo against the Islamic Republic. Sergey Lavrov said the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers and now has no legal right to try to use the U.N. resolution endorsing the deal to indefinitely continue the arms embargo, which is set to expire on Oct. 18.

In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council circulated Monday, the Russian minister said statements by U.S. State Department officials that the Trump administration doesn't plan to resume its commitments under the nuclear deal but plans to invoke rights allegedly deriving from the resolution endorsing it are "ridiculous and irresponsible." U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft have said extending the arms embargo against Iran is a top priority for the United States. Craft told a press briefing Friday that she had shared a draft Security Council resolution imposing an indefinite arms embargo on Iran with Russia and with Western council allies Britain, France, Germany and Estonia, and hopes to give the draft to the rest of the 15-member council "pretty soon." But she said first she wants to talk to ambassadors and "make sure everyone understands that we are committed to making certain that the U.N. Security Council does not allow this to expire in October." "What I say to people is on Oct. 18 ... do we want Russia selling weapons to Iran? Do we want China selling? Do we want anyone providing or selling weapons to Iran?," Craft asked.

"I'm stressing that Russia and China need to join a global consensus on Iran's conduct. This is about not only the people of Iran but the people in the Middle East." But Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has already make clear Moscow's opposition to a Security Council resolution extending Iran's arms embargo, which Russia could veto. He also said the U.S. has "no right" following its withdrawal from the nuclear deal to use the "snap back" provision in the 2015 council resolution, which automatically restores all U.N. sanctions against Iran that had been lifted or eased if the nuclear deal is violated.

Craft disagreed, saying the resolution "makes clear that the US retains the right" to use the "snap back" provision. Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have escalated since President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and re-imposed crippling U.S. sanctions.

A year ago, the U.S. sent thousands more troops, long-range bombers, and an aircraft carrier to the Middle East in response to what it called a growing threat of Iranian attacks on U.S. interests in the region. The five other powers that signed the nuclear deal — Russia, China, United Kingdom, France, and Germany — remain committed to it, saying the agreement is key to continuing inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency and preventing Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons.

Lavrov's letter went further in explaining Moscow's strong opposition to an indefinite arms embargo and U.S. use of the "snap back" provision. "We are proceeding on the basis that the United Nations should not become hostage to the political situation in the United States, which has decided to withdraw from the plan," he said. "There are no valid grounds for raising in the Security Council the issue of an arms embargo against Iran." Lavrov said the nuclear deal and the Security Council resolution "form a single whole" and can't be considered separately. And under Article 25 of the U.N. Charter, "the United States side is obliged to carry out the decisions of the Security Council, rather than undermine them through its unlawful actions," he said.

Lavrov said international courts have held "that a party which disowns or does not fulfill its own obligations cannot be recognized as retaining the rights which it claims to derive from a relationship." The United States, having violated the Security Council resolution and declined to implement the 2015 nuclear agreement has, therefore "forfeited the possibility" of using the "snap back" provisions, he said. Lavrov called on the U.S. to stop undermining the nuclear agreement and the U.N. resolution.

He said Russia and "other responsible members of the international community will continue to make every effort" to preserve the nuclear deal. "The United States must recognize that there are neither legal nor other grounds for its policy of using Security Council mandates to pursue its own selfish interests," Lavrov said.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-MLB proposes 76-game schedule with 75% prorated salaries - report

Major League Baseball has made a new offer to the Players Association on Monday, proposing a 76-game season with 75 prorated salaries, ESPN reported, citing sources. MLB was scheduled to open its 162-game regular season in late March but de...

U.S. Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide protests. The 134-page bill would take...

U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors have accused Britains Prince Andrew of failing to cooperate with multiple requests they made to interview him about his contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died last August in a New York City federal priso...

Global Blood Therapeutics to seek to expand label for sickle cell treatment

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it plans to ask U.S. regulators to greenlight the use of its sickle cell treatment, Oxbryta, in children aged 4 to 11, expanding on an earlier approval for patients 12 and over. The South San Fra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020