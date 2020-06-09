Left Menu
UAE capital extends virus lockdown another week

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-06-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 12:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The capital of the United Arab Emirates has extended an emirate-wide lockdown for another week over the coronavirus pandemic. Government officials announced late Monday the extension of the lockdown, which has prevented people from leaving their area in Abu Dhabi.

The movement also has been restricted into Abu Dhabi from the rest of the UAE, a federation of seven U.S.-allied sheikhdoms also home to Dubai. The lockdown comes as the rest of the UAE is trying to reopen its non-oil economy after the pandemic devastated its tourism and airline industry.

There have been nearly 40,000 cases and 280 deaths from COVID-19 in the UAE, with 22,000 of those infected now recovered.

