China says it hopes N.Korea, S.Korea will cooperate through dialogue

China says it hopes N.Korea, S.Korea will cooperate through dialogueReuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-06-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 12:56 IST
China said on Tuesday it hopes North Korea and South Korea will cooperate through dialogue, amid renewed tensions after Pyongyang said it will cut hotlines with Seoul.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during a daily briefing.
