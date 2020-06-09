Mexico's government news agency Notimex shut down by strike

Left Menu
Mexico's government-funded news agency, Notimex, says it will shut down temporarily starting Tuesday until an agreement can be reached with striking workers. The unionized workers went on strike earlier this year, arguing some members had been unfairly fired or harassed by management appointed by President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.The strike started in February, but it took two months for the agency to agree to obey a court ruling that ordered it to close.

President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Mexico's government-funded news agency, Notimex, says it will shut down temporarily starting Tuesday until an agreement can be reached with striking workers. The unionized workers went on strike earlier this year, arguing some members had been unfairly fired or harassed by management appointed by President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The strike started in February, but it took two months for the agency to agree to obey a court ruling that ordered it to close. Notimex's governing board said Monday it would move quickly to start talks. A heated debate has gone on for months about the agency's values and independence.

