Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protests

“Hong Kong cannot bear that kind of chaos, and the people of Hong Kong want a stable and peaceful environment to be able to live and work here happily.” Lam did not elaborate on what lessons should be learned.Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of a huge march through central Hong Kong that grew into a pro-democracy movement that saw protesters break into the legislative building and take to the streets every weekend for months.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:14 IST
Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protests

A year on from the start of Hong Kong's anti-government protests, the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese city on Tuesday said all sides should learn from the difficulties and challenging times over the past year. "Everyone has to learn their lesson, including the Hong Kong government,” Carrie Lam told reporters before a weekly meeting with advisers. “Hong Kong cannot bear that kind of chaos, and the people of Hong Kong want a stable and peaceful environment to be able to live and work here happily.” Lam did not elaborate on what lessons should be learned.

Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of a huge march through central Hong Kong that grew into a pro-democracy movement that saw protesters break into the legislative building and take to the streets every weekend for months. “The mass protest on 9 June last year has been etched in the collective memory of Hongkongers,” the Civil Human Rights Front, which organized the event, wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “It also marks the beginning of our togetherness in defending our beloved city.” Protesters gathered in shopping malls to mark the anniversary at lunchtime, holding up signs and banners reading “Liberate Hong Kong” and singing protest songs. There were calls for further demonstrations in the evening.

Police closed some streets and walkways ahead of possible protests and warned that participants in unauthorized assemblies could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. The June 9, 2019, march was in opposition to a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed people in the former British colony, which has its own legal system, to be sent to mainland China to face trial. Organisers pegged the turnout at more than a million people, while police estimated the crowd at 240,000.

In the ensuing months, violent clashes broke out at times between protesters and the police, leading to accusations of police brutality and sparking protester demands for an independent inquiry into police behaviour. There was a lull in protests during the coronavirus outbreak early this year, but as infections have ebbed, protesters have returned to the streets to demonstrate against an imminent national security law for Hong Kong as well as a recently approved law that makes it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem.

Critics and protesters say the national security law is a blow to the “one country, two systems” framework following the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China in 1997, which promised the city freedoms not found on the mainland. China blames the protests in part on foreign intervention and is hastening to enact the national security law aimed at curbing secessionist and subversive activities in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's problems are a result of the opposition and foreign allies “attempting to turn Hong Kong into an independent or semi-independent political entity and a pawn to contain China's development,” Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Chinese Cabinet's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said in a speech posted on the office's website on Monday. “The more the bottom line of national security is consolidated, the greater the space will be for Hong Kong to leverage its advantages under 'one country, two systems,'” Zhang said.

China will “unswervingly” protect its sovereignty and block any outside interference in Hong Kong's affairs, he said..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

OCI card holders from US face 'harassment' on arrival at Mumbai airport: Family members

The family members of five Indian-American couples having Overseas Citizenship of India OCI Card have alleged that they were subjected to harassment by immigration authorities on their arrival at the Mumbai airport from the US. The five cou...

Soccer-Southgate hopes BLM protests could signal change in society

England manager Gareth Southgate says he empathises with the stance taken by some of his players during the Black Lives Matter protests and hopes they could signal a change in society. Several England players, including Jadon Sancho, Raheem...

Ireland, Spain bond sales draw strong demand

Lower-rated eurozone bonds underperformed on Tuesday as several borrowers launched syndicated bond sales that attracted strong investor demand. Ireland and Greece were selling 10-year bonds while Spain kicked off a 20-year issue via syndica...

Indian football domestic season to begin on August 1

Indian footballs domestic season will begin from August 1 when the transfer window opens, two months later than normal times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a circular sent on Tuesday to all the state units, the AIFF said it has got cleara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020