UK says it will not budge on fishing rights in Brexit talks

UK says it will not budge on fishing rights in Brexit talksReuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:01 IST
Britain said on Tuesday it would not waver over fishing rights in Brexit talks and that progress would only be possible when the European Union recognized that.
"There are some very tough areas, one of them is fishing," Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt told parliament.
"We are asking for our rights enshrined in international law to be upheld and we are not wavering from that point. The EU needs to recognize that," she said.
