Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal records 323 new coronavirus cases, tally crosses 4,000-mark

Meanwhile, police used water cannons and batons to disperse a group of protesters demonstrating against the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.Some 200 people had gathered outside the prime minister's residence at Baluwatar in Kathmandu in the morning, demanding better testing and quarantine facilities.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:02 IST
Nepal records 323 new coronavirus cases, tally crosses 4,000-mark
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Tuesday recorded 323 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 4,085, while the death toll due to the disease has gone up to 15, the health ministry said. Of the new cases, 292 are males and 31 females. As many as 584 patients have recovered so far, the ministry said.

A 68-year-old diabetic and hypertensive man died on Monday due to COVID-19, taking the total number of fatalities to 15, it said. The health authorities have so far conducted 106,303 tests to detect the coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, police used water cannons and batons to disperse a group of protesters demonstrating against the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Some 200 people had gathered outside the prime minister's residence at Baluwatar in Kathmandu in the morning, demanding better testing and quarantine facilities. They were also demanding that the government should come up with alternatives to the nationwide lockdown so as to ease the hardship of the people. Nepal imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24. The coronavirus lockdown is scheduled to run until June 14.

Prime Minister K P Oli's government is facing criticism from various quarters over its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to critics, despite over two-month-long lockdown, the coronavirus infections and deaths are increasing in the country. Thousands of people are kept in quarantine facilities near Indo-Nepal border areas. However, those quarantine centres are becoming COVID-19 hotspots due to lack of basic sanitation facilities. Demanding greater transparency in government spending, Nepali Congress lawmaker Gagan Thapa has also asked the government to clarify how it spent Rs 10 billion over the past two months to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Nepal has extended the suspension of all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in the coronavirus cases prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city. In a televised address to the nation last week, Prime Minister KP Oli said his government was doing its best to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister said his government would expand the scope of the COVID-19 testing and the tests would be done on at least two per cent of the country's population, which stands at 30 million. He said the Nepal government was working to increase the number of quarantine facilities by utilising the hotels and public infrastructures which are now not being used.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Equitas Small Fin Bank hikes interest on saving account deposits

In order to attract deposits, small finance lender Equitas Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it has increased the rate of interest on savings account having deposits between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 crore to 7 per cent per annum from 5.5 per cent...

COVID-19 had material impact on healthcare services business operations: Apollo Hospitals

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on the companys healthcare services business operations, though its standalone pharmacy business continued to show growth momentum....

5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, total tally 127

Five people, all returnees from other states, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 127. Of the 333 samples examined since Monday, five have tested positive, Health and Family ...

Merck races to respond to COVID-19 in partnership with 18 African first ladies

Merck Foundation Merck-Foundation.com, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has raced to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic in partnership with 18 African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information and Education focusing on fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020