Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strips them of income

Russian restaurant owners stripped of their income by the coronavirus lockdown are campaigning for their businesses to be allowed to reopen by posting pictures of themselves naked on social media. Hundreds of bar, restaurant and cafe employees have posted photographs of themselves naked with carefully positioned plates, cups, saucepans, bottles, bar stools and napkin holders.

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Have email from Richard Dawkins: Shabana Azmi on claim Javed Akhtar didn't win award

Actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday dismissed a claim by an anonymous Twitter user that her writer-husband Javed Akhtar was only nominated but didnt win the Richard Dawkins Award 2020, calling it patently untrue. Akhtar, on Sunday, said he was de...

Equitas Small Fin Bank hikes interest on saving account deposits

In order to attract deposits, small finance lender Equitas Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it has increased the rate of interest on savings account having deposits between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 crore to 7 per cent per annum from 5.5 per cent...

COVID-19 had material impact on healthcare services business operations: Apollo Hospitals

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on the companys healthcare services business operations, though its standalone pharmacy business continued to show growth momentum....

5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, total tally 127

Five people, all returnees from other states, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 127. Of the 333 samples examined since Monday, five have tested positive, Health and Family ...
