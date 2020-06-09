Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defaced statue of Belgian colonial king taken away, future unclear

Statues such as that of the colonial-era monarch whose troops killed and maimed millions of people in Congo have become a focus of anger and debate during the worldwide protests.In Belgium, the number of people campaigning both to remove and to keep figures of him is growing.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:05 IST
Defaced statue of Belgian colonial king taken away, future unclear
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A statue in Belgium of King Leopold II that was daubed with paint and burnt during protests inspired by the death of black American George Floyd was removed on Tuesday for possible renovation. Statues such as that of the colonial-era monarch whose troops killed and maimed millions of people in Congo have become a focus of anger and debate during the worldwide protests.

In Belgium, the number of people campaigning both to remove and to keep figures of him is growing. Another statue of the king, in the park of the Africa Museum, in Tervuren, near Brussels, was found sprayed with graffiti on Tuesday. An online petition against the king passed 64,000 on Tuesday. It says Leopold killed more than 10 million Congolese people in a 23-year reign over the colony.

Congo was Leopold's personal fiefdom from 1885 to 1908. Adam Hochschild, the U.S. author of the best-selling book "King Leopold's Ghost", concluded that about half the local population perished under the Belgian monarch. Villages that did not meet their rubber collection quotas were made to pay the debt by providing severed hands.

Another petition, wanting to keep the statue of Leopold in the Antwerp suburb of Ekeren and insisting he was not a "slave king", crossed the 8,000 mark. It said that Leopold should not be held responsible for the actions of those running the colony. After the order for it to be removed by Antwerp council, the defaced statue was taken on Tuesday to the city's Middelheim Museum of open air sculpture, whose staff would make an assessment of the damage.

It was not clear if the statue would return. Council officials could not immediately be reached for further comment. The local mayor told Belgian media there were already plans to make some changes in the area where the statute stood and he was not certain whether it would fit in in the future.

London's mayor has ordered a review of the capital's statues and street names after the toppling of the statue of a slave trader in the English city of Bristol by anti-racism protesters triggered a debate about Britain's imperial past.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

2 accused in ex-Nissan boss escape scheme fight extradition

A former Green Beret and his son accused of smuggling ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box are fighting their extradition to the country, arguing the offense is not a crime there. Michael and Peter Taylor are want...

Barclays labels Staveley lawsuit 'distorted and exaggerated'

Barclays has dismissed as distorted and exaggerated legal arguments by financier Amanda Staveley, who is claiming up to 1.5 billion pounds in damages for alleged deceit over a financial crisis-era fundraising in a high-profile London trial....

Heather Knight, James Harris appointed PCA Vice-Chairs

The Professional Cricketers Association PCA on Tuesday announced the appointments of England Womens captain Heather Knight and Middlesex all-rounder James Harris as Vice-Chairs. Both players will now take positions on the PCA Board and supp...

Motor racing-Wolff says Mercedes ready for challenge as team returns to track

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said Formula Ones tight schedule when the season resumes following the COVID-19 disruption would be heavy for all teams but the six-times world champions were ready for the challenge. Mercedes returned to the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020