Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Dalai Lama to release 1st album in July

The track “Compassion,” one of the most famous Buddhist prayers, was released Tuesday.When Kunin returned home, her husband, Abraham, who is also a musician and producer, helped her create music and sounds to enhance the Dalai Lama's messages and powerful words.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:52 IST
The Dalai Lama to release 1st album in July
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Stressed out while working at a bank in New Zealand, Junelle Kunin began searching for music paired with teachings from the Dalai Lama to calm herself down and allow herself to focus. But she couldn't find it online. That's when the musician and practicing Buddhist proposed an idea to The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama: Let's make an album fusing music with mantras and chants from the Tibetan spiritual leader. She was politely turned down.

But on a trip to India — where Kunin says she typically gets a chance to meet the Dalai Lama — she asked again, this time writing a letter and handing it to one of his assistants. Five years later, "Inner World" is born. The album featuring teachings and mantras by the Dalai Lama set to music will be released on July 6, his 85th birthday.

"I'd never heard him speak like this. He really was so excited ... he actually proceeded to explain to me how important music is," Kunin said. "He leaned forward and his eyes were sparkling, and his fingers were rubbing together and he (talked) about how music can help people in a way that he can't; it can transcend differences and return us to our true nature and our good heartedness." The 11-track project will be released in conjunction with a companion booklet. On her trip to India in 2015, Kunin wrote down a list of topics and mantras she thought would be great for the album, and recorded the conversations with the Dalai Lama for "Inner World." The religious leader recites the mantras of seven Buddhas on the album, discussing topics like wisdom, courage, healing and children. The track "Compassion," one of the most famous Buddhist prayers, was released Tuesday.

When Kunin returned home, her husband, Abraham, who is also a musician and producer, helped her create music and sounds to enhance the Dalai Lama's messages and powerful words. Kunin said that although they've worked on the album for the last five years, it feels extremely relevant releasing it now.

"The entire purpose of this project is to try to help people. It's not a Buddhist project, it's to help everyday people like myself, even though I am Buddhist," she said. "The messages couldn't be more poignant for our current social climate and needs as humanity." Net proceeds from the sales of the album will benefit Mind & Life Institute as well as Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning (SEE Learning), an international education program developed by Emory University and the Dalai Lama. Grammy-nominated sitar player Anoushka Shankar makes a guest appearance on the album, playing on "Ama La," a track honoring mothers. Shankar said being invited to perform on the album was "a huge honor." She first met The Dalai Lama as a child with her father, the legendary musician Ravi Shankar.

For the new album, she said, "What I was given was a beautiful template of (the Dalai Lama's) voice speaking ... it was very evocative with his speaking. It's so clear what the mood is about ... that it kind of flowed quite simply to just play over that and try to add a musical enhancement to the words he's speaking." Dozens of other musicians were invited to help on the project, while Kunin's husband had multiple roles, from playing guitar and percussion to drum and synth programming. Kunin co-produced the album and added vocals to three songs, including "Purification." She wrote the piano part of that track with her hospitalized mother in mind, growing more nervous as the coronavirus rapidly spread. "I really thought we were going to lose her. And so I wrote what I would want her to feel and hear at the time of her dying," Kunin said.

Her mother survived, but weeks later Kunin's nephew died. And because of COVID-19 restrictions, she and her family couldn't carry out the tradition of sleeping surrounding his body, which would typically lie on a marae for three days. On top of that, her husband was back home finishing the album to make its deadline. "(My husband) was home weeping at this point, which is when the inspiration came to complete the song 'Purification,'" Kunin said, adding that they dedicated the track to their nephew Izyah Micah Toli. "And he finished it."

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

2 accused in ex-Nissan boss escape scheme fight extradition

A former Green Beret and his son accused of smuggling ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box are fighting their extradition to the country, arguing the offense is not a crime there. Michael and Peter Taylor are want...

Barclays labels Staveley lawsuit 'distorted and exaggerated'

Barclays has dismissed as distorted and exaggerated legal arguments by financier Amanda Staveley, who is claiming up to 1.5 billion pounds in damages for alleged deceit over a financial crisis-era fundraising in a high-profile London trial....

Heather Knight, James Harris appointed PCA Vice-Chairs

The Professional Cricketers Association PCA on Tuesday announced the appointments of England Womens captain Heather Knight and Middlesex all-rounder James Harris as Vice-Chairs. Both players will now take positions on the PCA Board and supp...

Motor racing-Wolff says Mercedes ready for challenge as team returns to track

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said Formula Ones tight schedule when the season resumes following the COVID-19 disruption would be heavy for all teams but the six-times world champions were ready for the challenge. Mercedes returned to the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020