Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confederate statue in Florida is removed in predawn hours

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was leading a protest Tuesday outside of City Hall to call for racial justice following the death of George Floyd, who pleaded for air while a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck for several minutes.At the start of the protest, Curry said other Confederate statues would be coming down.

PTI | Jacksonville | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:18 IST
Confederate statue in Florida is removed in predawn hours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Confederate statue that had been in a northeast Florida park for more than a century was removed in the predawn hours Tuesday ahead of a protest demanding racial equality. The statue of a Confederate soldier had sat atop a 62-foot (19-meter) monument memorializing Confederate soldiers in downtown Jacksonville's Hemming Park next to City Hall until it was removed before dawn without any announcement from city officials.

Mayor Lenny Curry had previously avoided taking a stance on the divisive issue of honoring the Confederacy on public property, according to the Florida Times-Union. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was leading a protest Tuesday outside of City Hall to call for racial justice following the death of George Floyd, who pleaded for air while a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck for several minutes.

At the start of the protest, Curry said other Confederate statues would be coming down. One such statue, "Women of the Southland," in another Jacksonville park was splattered with red paint over the weekend. "The confederate monument is gone, and the others in this city will be removed as well," Curry said. "We hear your voices. We have heard your voices." The long-running debate over whether Confederate monuments are appropriate in public spaces intensified after white supremacists converged on Charlottesville in 2017, in part to protest the city's attempt to move a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Some who want to preserve Confederate monuments say they are works of art and say their removal would amount to erasing history.

Critics say they inappropriately glorify a legacy of racism and slavery.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Pvt sector will be allowed to use ISRO's facilities: Jitendra Singh

The private sector will be allowed to use ISROs facilities and assets and they will be provided a level-playing field in satellites, launches, and space-based services, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday, days after the governmen...

Ecuador volcano eruption leaves several cities covered in ash

The eruption of a volcano in Ecuadors Amazon region left several cities covered in ash on Tuesday, fueling concerns of a potential health impact as the South American nation slowly emerges from a brutal coronavirus outbreak. The Sangay volc...

#Unlock1: Hotels following guidelines allowed to operate in Goa

The director of Goa Tourism Department Menino DSouza on Tuesday said that hotels will be permitted to operate if they comply with all the guidelines, following relaxations by the central government amid Unlock1. Centre has permitted hotels ...

Long lines snarl voting in Georgia primaries amid pandemic

Long lines snaked around polling places Tuesday, and some voters faced hourlong waits as Georgia held its twice-delayed primary election amid a shortage of poll workers and social-distancing precautions caused by the coronavirus. Widespread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020