Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mostly black Alabama county covering up Confederate statue

Vandals recently spray-painted obscenities on the 111-year-old statue of a rebel soldier that stands in a square in Tuskegee, and workers will use a tarpaulin to hide the words and statue from view, Macon County Commission Chairman Louis Maxwell said in an interview.The east Alabama county, which is more than 80 per cent black, also is researching what will be needed to remove the statue from its base and relocate it elsewhere, perhaps to a nearby heritage museum, Maxwell said.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:19 IST
Mostly black Alabama county covering up Confederate statue
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A majority black county known as a birthplace of African American empowerment will cover up a Confederate memorial erected more than a century ago and is looking for ways to remove it permanently, a government leader said Tuesday. Vandals recently spray-painted obscenities on the 111-year-old statue of a rebel soldier that stands in a square in Tuskegee, and workers will use a tarpaulin to hide the words and statue from view, Macon County Commission Chairman Louis Maxwell said in an interview.

The east Alabama county, which is more than 80 per cent black, also is researching what will be needed to remove the statue from its base and relocate it elsewhere, perhaps to a nearby heritage museum, Maxwell said. "It's part of the history of the county whether you like it or not, and we want to preserve it," Maxwell said.

Erected by an Old South heritage group, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the monument was dedicated in 1909 during the era of legally entrenched white supremacy in the South. It was tagged with anti-Ku Klux Klan graffiti over the weekend amid protests against the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Other cities including Birmingham have removed rebel memorials during the demonstrations, and Maxwell said it's time to take down the monument in Tuskegee, the home of Tuskegee University, and the place where the nation's first black military pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen, trained during World War II. The county is researching the implications of an Alabama law passed in 2017 to prevent the removal of Confederate monuments, Maxwell said.

Officials in Birmingham said the cost of a USD 25,000 state assessment for removing its Confederate monument was worth more than the price of continued unrest. Maxwell said he is trying to reach representatives of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which had a local chapter as recently as 2018, to discuss the memorial.

A Birmingham-area lawyer who previously spoke for the heritage group said he no longer represented it. Controlled by whites at the time, the county gave a downtown square to the Daughters group in 1906 for use as a "park for white people" and a Confederate memorial.

The park has been open to all for decades since the end of legalized segregation, and Maxwell said that means the county can take back ownership of the land. The heritage group has previously maintained it still owns the land and the statue.

Officials elsewhere also are trying to take down Old South monuments, most of which went up with Confederate descendants were trying to both honor their relatives and perpetuate the "lost cause" myth that the Civil War wasn't fought over slavery. A judge has temporarily blocked Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's administration from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

The Alabama coastal city of Mobile took down a statue of a Confederate naval officer this week but isn't ruling out the possibility that it might be returned to the same spot.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Investors brace for market swings as Trump slips in election polls

The U.S. presidential election is re-emerging as a potential risk to markets after a shift in polls that has seen President Donald Trump lose ground to Democrat Joe Biden.Concerns over election-fueled volatility have regained prominence in ...

UP Cabinet passes ordinance to prevent cow slaughter

To protect cows and prevent their slaughter, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance, providing a maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh. For the first offence, a person can be gi...

WRAPUP 4-Two weeks after his death, George Floyd's life celebrated at Houston funeral

George Floyd, the African American whose death in police custody roused worldwide protests against racism, was extolled at his funeral by religious and political leaders, family and friends on Tuesday in his hometown of Houston. This is a h...

Lockdown: Parle-G helps Parle clock best-ever growth in last four decades

Leading food company Parle Products logged record sales of its Parle-G biscuits, preferred for mass consumption, in April and May during the lockdown, said a senior company official. The company has gained a market share of around 5 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020