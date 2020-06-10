Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli court strikes down law legalising settlement homes

Israel's parliament passed the law in February 2017, but it was frozen by the Supreme Court shortly thereafter while it heard petitions against it.The court's decision was criticized by the ruling pro-settlement Likud party, but welcomed by its coalition partners in the Blue and White party, exposing a rift in the fragile new government.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:00 IST
Israeli court strikes down law legalising settlement homes
Image Credit: Freepik

Israel's highest court on Tuesday struck down a contentious law that sought to retroactively legalise thousands of West Bank settlement homes built unlawfully on private Palestinian land. Israel's parliament passed the law in February 2017, but it was frozen by the Supreme Court shortly thereafter while it heard petitions against it.

The court's decision was criticized by the ruling pro-settlement Likud party, but welcomed by its coalition partners in the Blue and White party, exposing a rift in the fragile new government. The court ruled Tuesday that the law was illegal, saying it "retroactively authorized illegal actions done by a particular population in the area while harming the rights of another population." According to the law, Palestinian landowners would be compensated either with money or alternative land, even if they did not agree to give up their property.

Most of the international community considers Israel's West Bank settlements illegal under international law and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians. Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Mideast war and in the decades since built dozens of settlements that are now home to about half a million Israelis.

The ruling comes just weeks before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to start annexing parts of the West Bank, a move that has drawn growing criticism from abroad and raised concerns that it could trigger Palestinian unrest. Netanyahu's hard-line Likud and its allies criticized the court's decision.

The party, which has a strong pro-settler base, said it was "unfortunate that the High Court of Justice intervenes and annuls an important law for the settlements and their future. We will act in order to legislate the law anew." The Blue and White party, headed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, said in a statement that the law ran contrary to the Israeli legal code and that it respected the court's decision and would ensure that it was carried out. Blue and White and Likud struck a power-sharing agreement in April following three deadlocked national elections.

Their controversial deal calls for Netanyahu to serve as prime minister for the government's first 18 months before being replaced by Gantz for the next 18 months. Their blocs have a similar number of ministers and mutual veto power over key decisions. The disagreement over the nullified law exposes a major rift between the two parties concerning the justice system and Israel's West Bank settlement policies.

Yonatan Gher, head of Combatants for Peace, an Israeli organization opposed to the settlements, said "we hope that in this decision the Supreme Court is sending the Israeli government a clear message that the fate of the annexation plans will be the same.".

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 1,956,421 coronavirus cases, 110,925 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 1,956,421 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 17,598 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths rose by 550 to 110,925.The CDC reported its t...

UN chief calls for global fight against racism

The United Nations secretary-general is urging a global fight against racism and discrimination following the murderous act of police brutality against George Floyd that has led to widespread protests in the United States and cities around ...

Palestinian PM says not informed of new UAE aid flight via Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday he was unaware that a plane from the United Arab Emirates was to fly to Israel carrying medical aid for the Palestinians. His remarks, after the flight was announced by Abu Dhabis...

UK coronavirus toll crosses 50,000-mark

Britains statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K. has risen to 50,107. The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020