Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court examines resentencing based on claim of racism

Abdur'Rahman had filed to reopen his case in 2016, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a different black death row inmate in Georgia, finding prosecutors had illegally excluded African Americans from the all-white jury that determined Timothy Foster's fate.In Abdur'Rahman's case, prosecutors' notes from his trial showed they treated blacks in the jury pool differently from whites, according to court records.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 10-06-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:12 IST
Court examines resentencing based on claim of racism
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The fate of a black death row inmate in Tennessee, whose sentence was reduced to life in prison over concerns about racism at his trial, is up in the air after the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals on Tuesday heard an appeal of the sentence reduction. Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman (AHB'-dur-RAK'-mahn) was sentenced to death for the 1986 murder of Patrick Daniels.

He was scheduled to be executed in April, but last fall a judge resentenced him based on claims that prosecutors had illegally excluded African Americans from the jury pool. Abdur'Rahman had filed to reopen his case in 2016, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a different black death row inmate in Georgia, finding prosecutors had illegally excluded African Americans from the all-white jury that determined Timothy Foster's fate.

In Abdur'Rahman's case, prosecutors' notes from his trial showed they treated blacks in the jury pool differently from whites, according to court records. For example, prosecutors told the judge they were excluding a black a college educated preacher because he appeared uneducated and uncommunicative, while white jurors who truly were uneducated were allowed to serve.

Abdur'Rahman's attorneys have also pointed to a panel at a Tennessee Attorney General's Conference where John Zimmerman, the attorney who prosecuted Abdur'Rahman's case, explicitly mentioned using race in jury selection. Zimmerman described seeking black jurors for a case where the defendants were Hispanic because "all blacks hate Mexicans," according to court records.

Current Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk was among those who denounced Zimmerman's comments. When Abdur'Rahman asked to reopen his case, Funk decided to negotiate rather than fight.

The agreement reached would reduce Abdur'Rahman's sentence to a life, and it would be served consecutively with two other life sentences, so there would be no possibility he would leave prison. In return, Abdur'Rahman agreed to give up any further legal challenges.

The trial court judge approved the order in August but before it could become final, the Tennessee Attorney General's Office appealed. At the Tuesday hearing, Deputy Attorney General Zachary Hinkle argued that the trial court judge did not have the authority to modify Abdur'Rahman's sentence based merely on an agreement between the two parties.

There should have been a petition, a hearing and a review, Hinkle said. And the court should have decided whether the U.S. Supreme Court's Georgia case creates a new and retroactive law that could then be applied to Abdur'Rahman's case.

Those steps were short-circuited when the judge accepted the agreement between prosecutors and Abdur'Rahman, Hinkle said, arguing the judge's order approving the agreement should be vacated. Judge Tommy Woodall said it "appears that the trial court skipped a step." The court should have made a finding that Abdur'Rahman was entitled to relief, vacated his sentences and then considered his agreement with prosecutors.

"Some might see it as form over substance," he said. "I see it as the steps that have to be taken." David Esquivel, representing Abdur'Rahman, conceded there was some "blurring" of the separate steps. If the court is concerned about that, he said, they could send the case back to the trial court with directions to redo the proceedings.

But Esquivel also argued that the attorney general's office does not have the right appeal the agreement made by the district attorney because both the attorney general and the district attorney represent the same party, the state. "A party cannot ask one lawyer to enter an agreement in the trial court and then ask a different lawyer to upend that agreement on appeal," Esquivel argued. "No party can do that, not even the state."

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 1,956,421 coronavirus cases, 110,925 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 1,956,421 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 17,598 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths rose by 550 to 110,925.The CDC reported its t...

UN chief calls for global fight against racism

The United Nations secretary-general is urging a global fight against racism and discrimination following the murderous act of police brutality against George Floyd that has led to widespread protests in the United States and cities around ...

Palestinian PM says not informed of new UAE aid flight via Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday he was unaware that a plane from the United Arab Emirates was to fly to Israel carrying medical aid for the Palestinians. His remarks, after the flight was announced by Abu Dhabis...

UK coronavirus toll crosses 50,000-mark

Britains statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K. has risen to 50,107. The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020