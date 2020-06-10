Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rokkr to dedicate home series to George Floyd

The Minnesota Rokkr of the Call of Duty League dedicated their home series this weekend to George Floyd and will raise funds to fight racial inequality and rebuild local communities.Four officers, who have been fired, were charged in his death.The Rokkr and the Call of Duty League postponed the team's home series, which was scheduled for last weekend, as protests rocked Minneapolis and adjacent communities.

Reuters | Minneapolis | Updated: 10-06-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 02:00 IST
Rokkr to dedicate home series to George Floyd
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Minnesota Rokkr of the Call of Duty League dedicated their home series this weekend to George Floyd and will raise funds to fight racial inequality and rebuild local communities. Floyd, a black man, died while being restrained by Minneapolis police on May 26. Four officers, who have been fired, were charged in his death.

The Rokkr and the Call of Duty League postponed the team's home series, which was scheduled for last weekend, as protests rocked Minneapolis and adjacent communities. Half of the money raised will be distributed to Campaign Zero, which works to end police violence nationwide. Three other organizations will share the remaining 50 percent, with funds being given to help local businesses that were damaged during the protests.

During the event, Rokkr players will wear "Justice for George Floyd" on their uniforms.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strip them of income

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strip them of incomeRussian restaurant owners stripped of their income by the coronavirus lockdown are campaigning for their businesses to...

EU calls on conflict parties in Libya to withdraw foreign forces

The European Unions top diplomat has urged all conflict parties in Libya to immediately stop all military operations and engage constructively in peace negotiations.As Turkish drones helped drive eastern Libyan forces back from Tripoli this...

Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion.Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the d...

Entertainment News Roundup: New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii; ABBA's Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii in SwedenA museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ Avicii will open in his birthplace Stockholm as part of a new digital culture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020