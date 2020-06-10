Rokkr to dedicate home series to George Floyd

The Minnesota Rokkr of the Call of Duty League dedicated their home series this weekend to George Floyd and will raise funds to fight racial inequality and rebuild local communities. Floyd, a black man, died while being restrained by Minneapolis police on May 26. Four officers, who have been fired, were charged in his death.

The Rokkr and the Call of Duty League postponed the team's home series, which was scheduled for last weekend, as protests rocked Minneapolis and adjacent communities. Half of the money raised will be distributed to Campaign Zero, which works to end police violence nationwide. Three other organizations will share the remaining 50 percent, with funds being given to help local businesses that were damaged during the protests.

During the event, Rokkr players will wear "Justice for George Floyd" on their uniforms.