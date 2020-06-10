Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii; ABBA's Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter and more

Updated: 10-06-2020 02:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii in Sweden

A museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ Avicii will open in his birthplace Stockholm as part of a new digital culture centre next year, its founders announced on Tuesday. Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, achieved world fame with his feel-good tracks "Wake Me Up", "Hey Brother" and "Sunshine", which he co-produced with David Guetta and which was nominated for a Grammy in 2012.

ABBA's Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter protests

"The world is full of idiots," said ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus, as he condemned critics of the Black Lives Matter movement and voiced his support of the worldwide protests against racism and police brutality. "The solidarity that we see in the streets of the cities around the world now should give us hope," the musician said in a phone-recorded video given to Reuters.

Action! Film-makers back to work in New Zealand after coronavirus

New Zealand's capital has had an extra buzz of excitement over the past week since Hollywood director James Cameron and his crew flew in to film the much-anticipated sequel of the epic science-fiction film "Avatar" . The film is among a handful of productions kicking off in New Zealand as it begins to open up after containing the novel coronavirus and looks to its film industry to give its battered economy a boost.

K-pop boyband BTS' fans match group's $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter

Fans of the popular South Korean boy band BTS matched its $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of U.S. protests against police brutality, an organization that runs fundraisers for the fans said on Monday. The K-pop group's music label, Big Hit Entertainment, on Sunday told Reuters that BTS had donated $1 million to BLM in early June.

Pirouette like Jagger: Royal Ballet dances to Stones in London streets

Dancers from Britain's Royal Ballet have made a short film in which they perform in London's deserted streets to the sounds of The Rolling Stones, a project designed to highlight the plight of the arts during the global coronavirus pandemic. Soloists William Bracewell and Reece Clarke, among others, donned trainers to dance on sunlit pavements and cobblestones outside the shuttered entrances of some of London's biggest theatres.

Harry Potter star says 'transgender women are women' after J.K. Rowling tweets spark row

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the young wizarding hero in the Harry Potter films, has said "transgender women are women" after an outcry over tweets by author J.K. Rowling criticizing the use of the phrase "people who menstruate". Rowling, 54, said women menstruated, prompting some people to respond that being a woman should not be defined by having periods.

