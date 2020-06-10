Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Floyd laid to rest after funeral service in Houston

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed and pinned him to the ground, and knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while the 46-year-old from Houston gasped for breath.The footage, which went viral, showed Floyd pleading with the officer, saying he can't breathe. Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, who doesn’t know how her father died, attended the service with her mother and their attorney.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 10-06-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 07:06 IST
George Floyd laid to rest after funeral service in Houston

African-American George Floyd, whose custodial killing stoked widespread protests in the US and other countries over racial injustice, was laid to rest following a funeral service at a Church here that was attended by over 500 mourners. Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed and pinned him to the ground, and knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while the 46-year-old from Houston gasped for breath.

The footage, which went viral, showed Floyd pleading with the officer, saying he can't breathe. The four police officers seen in the footage have since been charged. Floyd's death has sparked nationwide violent protests with some protesters resorting to looting and rioting across the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

His body arrived in Houston late on Saturday for funeral service and burial is scheduled for Tuesday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, a white horse-drawn carriage transported Floyd's golden casket during the final mile of his funeral procession, towards the cemetery, to be buried next to his mother.

The funeral service was attended by over 500 mourners, who remembered him fondly. The funeral capped six days of mourning for Floyd in three cities: Raeford, North Carolina-- near where he was born, Houston-- where he grew up and Minneapolis-- where he died.

For the last two weeks, Floyd has become a household name and is synonymous with a worldwide movement to end racism. During Tuesday's services, a raw glimpse was provided of the man, whose death has sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice. The intimate service showed the world that beyond the marches and rallies, Floyd was a father, a brother, a nephew, an athlete, a mentor, a friend and now a catalyst for change.

Hundreds gathered along the procession route and outside the cemetery entrance in the heat. Dozens of Floyd’s family members, most dressed in white, took part in the four-hour service. One of the singers was Grammy-winning singer Ne-Yo, who sang "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye (To Yesterday). The celebrity mourners also included actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum, JJ Watt of the NFL’s Houston Texans, rapper Trae tha Truth, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who brought the crowd to its feet when he announced he will sign an executive order banning chokeholds in the city.

The well-received announcement was greeted with a standing ovation as hundreds of mourners applauded as Turner continued. "In this city, we will require de-escalation," Turner said. "In this city, you have to give a warning before you shoot. In this city, you have a duty to intervene. In this city, we will require comprehensive reporting. In this city, you must exhaust all alternatives before shootings, and there will be other things in this executive order." Former Vice President Joe Biden met with Floyd's family privately on Monday. A video message from him offering condolence was played during the service as he could not attend the funeral on Tuesday. "I know you have a lot of questions that no child should have to ask, questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations: Why? Why is Daddy gone?” Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, said, addressing Floyd's 6-year-old daughter in a video eulogy played at the service. “Now is the time for racial justice. That's the answer we must give to our children when they ask why,” he said.

While Biden made no mention of his opponent in November, but other speakers took swipes at President Donald Trump, who has ignored demands to address racial bias and has called on authorities to crack down hard on lawlessness. Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, who doesn’t know how her father died, attended the service with her mother and their attorney. "Dad changed the world," she said during a recent demonstration in Minneapolis.

Roxie Washington, Gianna's mother, said she couldn't bring herself to explain what happened. "She said, 'I hear them. I hear them saying my daddy's name.' She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her dad died because he couldn't breathe," Washington said during an interview with "Good Morning America." Texas Southern University sought to honour his memory by granting his daughter, Gianna with a full scholarship to study at the university. “The Board (of Regents), in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship to Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna,” the university announced in a press release. Floyd served nearly five years in prison for robbery with a deadly weapon before becoming a mentor and a church outreach volunteer in Houston. He moved to Minnesota several years ago through a program that tried to change men’s lives by helping them find work in new settings.

At the time of his death, Floyd was out of work as a bouncer at a Minneapolis club that had closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. He was seized by police after being accused of passing a counterfeit USD 20 bill at a convenience store. Four Minneapolis officers were arrested in his death: Derek Chauvin, the 44-year-old police officer, was charged with second-degree murder. Three others --J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao -- were charged with aiding and abetting. All four could get up to 40 years in prison.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers returning to village getting work under MGNREGA in Odisha's Jajpur

Migrant workers who have returned to their native villages amid coronavirus-induced lockdown are getting employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MGNREGA scheme in different blocks of Jajpur district in Odisha...

Japan wants to take lead for G7 statement on Hong Kong - Abe

Japan wants to take the lead among Group of Seven nations on issuing a statement about the situation in Hong Kong, where China has imposed a new security law, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.Obviously, we acknowledge the G7 has ...

DL Rochester, who played on Jets' title team, dies at 81

Paul Rocky Rochester, a member of the New York Jets lone Super Bowl team, died last weekend at age 81. The Jets made the announcement Tuesday on their website.Rochester, who went to high school in Floral Park, N.Y., and played at Michigan S...

Video appears to show police punch, tase black man who died

Newly uncovered video appears to show police officers in Louisiana repeatedly punching and tasing a black man they were arresting shortly before he died in police custody. Video on KSLA shows an April 5 altercation between Tommie Dale McGlo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020