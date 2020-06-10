Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video shows prison guard mocking George Floyd killing

A corrections officer who participated in a counterprotest to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in New Jersey in which people reenacted the death of George Floyd was suspended after the video was widely shared on social media. Video filmed by someone marching shows a man kneeling on the neck of another man shouting unintelligibly back at protesters.

PTI | Franklintownship | Updated: 10-06-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 07:49 IST
Video shows prison guard mocking George Floyd killing

A corrections officer who participated in a counterprotest to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in New Jersey in which people reenacted the death of George Floyd was suspended after the video was widely shared on social media. In the video, protesters march along a street Monday in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, chanting “George Floyd!” and “Black Lives Matter!” The video shows they are being escorted by local police.

They pass a private property filled with firewood for sale. Video filmed by someone marching shows a man kneeling on the neck of another man shouting unintelligibly back at protesters. Protesters shout back. Two more men are standing nearby and one of them is filming on a cellphone. The group is standing on the roadside in front of a pickup truck outfitted with an American flag and a Trump banner. Several others are nearby. An “All Lives Matter” sign is also hanging.

Another truck shows the “thin blue line” flag, meant to show support for law enforcement workers. The video has garnered tens of thousands of views and shares on social media.

Floyd, a black man, was pinned to the pavement May 25 by a white Minneapolis police office who put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped responding. Protests have been held in cities and towns around the world calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism. The New Jersey Department of Corrections put out a statement Tuesday afternoon that said they were made aware that one of its officers participated in the filming of a “hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd.” “The individual has been suspended from their post and banned from NJDOC facilities pending a thorough and expedited investigation,” the statement said.

It's unknown which of the people in the video works for the Department. Another person in the video is a FedEx employee, who has since been fired, a company spokesman told The Courier Post. A statement from Police Chief Brian Zimmer and Mayor John Bruno said they were “appalled and saddened by the revolting actions of certain individuals.” NBC10 reported they called multiple phone numbers listed for the property where the counterprotesters were, but has not received a response.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Lauren Winfield, Amy Jones to resume training with squad after returning from Australia

England womens team batters Lauren Winfield and Amy Jones will resume training with the squad on June 22 after returning to the UK from Australia. Both players were stranded overseas and unable to fly back because of restrictions on interna...

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning ...

Rugby-All Blacks prop Moli ruled out of 2020 season

New Zealand prop Atu Moli has been ruled out of the rest of the 2020 season to undergo hip surgery, his Super Rugby team Waikato Chiefs said on Wednesday. The four-cap All Black will have Femoral-Acetabular Impingement surgery on both his l...

'Never too late to fight for right cause': Gayle stands with Sammy

It is never too late to fight for the right cause, said opening batsman Chris Gayle as he came out in support of former T20 World Cup-winning skipper Darren Sammy. The debate around racism in sport has kickstarted once again after former Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020