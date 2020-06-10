Left Menu
Development News Edition

DC Guard members test positive for COVID after protests

According to officials, Guard members returning to their home states may remain on duty status and continue to be paid for two additional weeks so that they can be in quarantine if they were at risk for coronavirus infections.The federal Bureau of Prisons, which dispatched dozens of officers from its riot teams to the streets of Washington, is now offering coronavirus tests for those officers in Washington, an agency spokesman said Tuesday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 09:16 IST
DC Guard members test positive for COVID after protests

Members of the D.C. National Guard have tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the mass protests across the nation's capital last week, according to Lt. Col. Brooke Davis, Guard spokeswoman. She said the Guard will not release the exact total, but U.S. officials said they believe it is not a large number, at least so far.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information publicly. The positive tests were first reported by McClatchy. While some Guard troops responding to the protests wore protective equipment, most were not wearing masks and it was largely impossible to maintain any social distancing.

In a statement, Davis said unit commanders were responsible for ensuring their troops adhered to guidelines calling for Guard members to wear protective equipment and maintain social distancing where practical. She said personnel were medically screened for the coronavirus prior to their arrival, and will be screened before they leave.

According to officials, about 5,000 Guard members were in D.C. for the civil unrest, including as many as 1,200 from the D.C. Guard. The remainder came from 11 states: Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. According to officials, Guard members returning to their home states may remain on duty status and continue to be paid for two additional weeks so that they can be in quarantine if they were at risk for coronavirus infections.

The federal Bureau of Prisons, which dispatched dozens of officers from its riot teams to the streets of Washington, is now offering coronavirus tests for those officers in Washington, an agency spokesman said Tuesday. The agency has also been making arrangements for officers to be tested when they return to the community where they regularly work, if they don't want to be tested in Washington, the spokesman, Justin Long, said. The agency can't compel its employees to be tested. A spokeswoman for the FBI — which has had agents questioning people arrested at protests across the U.S. and also deployed its elite Hostage Rescue Team in Washington — would not answer questions about whether the agents would be tested or whether they were instructed to wear masks while working in the field. The agency would only say it was working with other officials to “continue to ensure measures are in place to protect the FBI workforce,” but did not provide any specific information.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the mornin...

COVID-19 magnifies challenges to business in China -European business group

The COVID-19 epidemic has exacerbated already worrisome trends to doing business in China amid slowing revenue growth, regulatory obstacles and the clout of the state-owned sector, a European business group said on Wednesday. Only half of E...

Sushmita Sen heaps praises on 'Aarya' director Ram Madhvani, shares fun BTS video

Actor Sushmita Sen has nothing but good words for director Ram Madhvani whom as she dubbed him the captain of the ship Aarya. The former Miss Universe heaped praises on the director on Instagram, late Tuesday, and shared a fun behind-the-sc...

Shakur Stevenson stops Caraballo in boxing's return to Vegas

Shakur Stevenson ended the most unusual week of his boxing life with his usual dominance in another victory. Stevenson stopped Felix Caraballo with a body-punch knockdown in the sixth round Tuesday night in the first major boxing event held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020