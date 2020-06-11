Left Menu
Development News Edition

London may remove statues as Floyd's death sparks change

PTI | London | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:48 IST
London may remove statues as Floyd's death sparks change
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ArianaGrande)

London's mayor announced Tuesday that more statues of imperialist figures could be removed from Britain's streets after protesters knocked down the monument to a slave trader, as the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued to spark protests — and drive change — around the world. On the day Floyd was buried in his hometown of Houston, Texas, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was setting up a commission to ensure the British capital's monuments reflected its diversity. It will review statues, murals, street art, street names, and other memorials and consider which legacies should be celebrated, the mayor's office said.

"It is an uncomfortable truth that our nation and city owes a large part of its wealth to its role in the slave trade and while this is reflected in our public realm, the contribution of many of our communities to life in our capital has been willfully ignored," Khan said. Even before the new commission got underway, officials in east London removed a statue of 18th-century merchant and slave owner Robert Milligan from its place in the city's docklands.

Joe Biggs, mayor of London's Tower Hamlets borough, said that following the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston by demonstrators in the city of Bristol on Sunday, "we've acted quickly to both ensure public safety and respond to the concerns of our residents, which I share." It was the latest sign that international protests of racial injustice and police violence that Floyd's May 25 death spurred are already creating change. A white police officer who pressed a knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes has been charged with murder. Statues, as long-lasting symbols of a society's values, have become a focus of protest around the world.

On Sunday, protesters in Bristol hauled down a statue of Colston, a 17th-century slave trader, and philanthropist, and dumped in the city's harbor. That act revived calls for Oxford University to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes, a Victorian imperialist in southern Africa who made a fortune from mines and endowed Oxford University's Rhodes scholarships.

Several hundred supporters of the Rhodes Must Fall group gathered near the statue at the university's College on Tuesday, chanting "Take it down" before holding a silent sit-down vigil in the street to memorialize Floyd. Oxford city officials urged the college to apply for permission to remove the statue so that it could be placed in a museum.

Another large statue of Rhodes that had stood since 1934 was removed from South Africa's University of Cape Town in April 2015, after a student-led campaign that also urged the university to increase its numbers of black lecturers and to make the curriculum less Eurocentric. In 2003, the Rhodes Scholarships started a new program in South Africa, the Mandela Rhodes Scholarships in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation. The Rhodes Scholarships continue to operate in South Africa and around the world.

In Antwerp, authorities used a crane on Tuesday to remove a statue of Belgium's former King Leopold II that had been splattered with red paint by protesters, taking it away for repairs. It was unclear whether it would be re-erected. Leopold took control of Congo in 1885 and enslaved much of its people to collect rubber, reigning over a brutal regime under which some 10 million Congolese died.

In Edinburgh, Scotland, there are calls to tear down a statue of Henry Dundas, an 18th-century politician who delayed Britain's abolition of slavery by 15 years. The leader of Edinburgh City Council, Adam McVey, said he would "have absolutely no sense of loss if the Dundas statue was removed and replaced with something else or left as a plinth." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged that it was "a cold reality" that people of color in Britain experienced discrimination, but said those who attacked police or desecrated public monuments should face "the full force of the law." Some historical figures have complex legacies. At weekend protests in London, demonstrators scrawled "was a racist" on a statue of Winston Churchill. Britain's wartime prime minister is revered as the man who led the country to victory against Nazi Germany. But he was also a staunch defender of the British Empire and expressed racist views.

Khan suggested Churchill's statue should stay up. "Nobody's perfect, whether it's Churchill, whether it's Gandhi, whether it's Malcolm X," he told the BBC, adding that schools should teach children about historical figures "warts and all." "But there are some statues that are quite clear-cut," Khan said. "Slavers are quite clear-cut in my view, plantation owners are quite clear-cut." Protests continued Tuesday in cities around the world. In Britain, where more than 200 demonstrations have been held so far, people gathered in London's Parliament Square for a vigil timed to coincide with Floyd's funeral. France has seen nationwide protests calling for greater law enforcement accountability, and more demonstrations were being held Tuesday evening.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-Polish Fort Trump project crumbles

Fort Trump appears to have fallen.Polands grand proposal in 2018 to name a military base in honor of Donald Trump, in return for the U.S. president placing a permanent presence there, has crumbled amid disputes over how to fund the deployme...

Motor racing-Wallace to use #BlackLivesMatter livery in NASCAR race

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driving in the NASCAR Cup Series, will use a BlackLivesMatter livery on his Richard Petty Motorsport Chevrolet for a race at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday. Following protests over the killing of...

EXCLUSIVE-Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorized for use as soon as September -chief scientist

Eli Lilly and Co could have a drug specifically designed to treat COVID-19 authorized for use as early as September if all goes well with either of two antibody therapies it is testing, its chief scientist told Reuters on Wednesday.Lilly is...

U.S. coronavirus cases now over 2 million -Reuters tally

Total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as health officials urge anyone who took part in massive protests for racial justice to get tested.Nationally, new infections are rising slightly a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020