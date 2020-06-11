Ford recalls 2.15 million U.S. vehicles for potentially faulty door latches

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it will recall 2.15 million U.S. vehicles with potentially faulty door latches.

The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers many 2011 through 2015 model-year vehicles. The recalled vehicles may not have had all door latches replaced or correctly replaced when repaired by dealerships under recalls issued in 2015 and 2016. Ford said a recalled vehicle with a faulty latch may unlatch while driving, but said it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to the condition.