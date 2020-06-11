Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese sporting couple denounce ruling Communist Party

Two of China's famous athletes -- retired soccer star Hao Haidong and his wife, former badminton world champion Ye Zhaoying - have denounced the ruling Communist Party, reported The Wall Street Journal.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 02:21 IST
Chinese sporting couple denounce ruling Communist Party
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two of China's famous athletes -- retired soccer star Hao Haidong and his wife, former badminton world champion Ye Zhaoying - have denounced the ruling Communist Party, reported The Wall Street Journal. The couple appeared on a video live-stream this month to voice support for a fugitive Chinese businessman's self-professed campaign to topple the Communist Party.

The denouncing was a stunning display for the country used to seeing its sporting heroes heap praises on authorities. In a Skype interview with The Wall Street Journal from their home in Spain, they doubled down on their calls for the party to be "kicked off the stage of history".

"After retiring, we could have joined the system and become officials," but chose not to, Ye said in the interview to The Journal on Tuesday. "It is the system that obliterates people's sense of humanity." In a country where criticism of the government and its policies is frowned upon, it is virtually unheard of a Chinese sports star to openly criticise the Communist Party.

While Hao is regarded as one of China's best-ever strikers, Ye is one of China's greatest badminton players, winning the world championship twice and reaching the world No. 1 ranking during the 1990s. After the live stream, Titan Sports, an influential Chinese Sports newspaper condemned Hao and vowed never to publish stories on him.

In Tuesday's interview, the couple said they have long been disillusioned with the Communist Party, particularly its approach to managing elite sports while describing it as unprofessional and overly obsessed with winning. Beijing's mishandling of the initial coronavirus outbreak and its efforts to curb dissent in Hong Kong reinforced their resentment toward one-party rule in China, the couple was quoted as saying by The Journal.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has dismissed the criticism, terming them as "preposterous". The couple credited Guo Wengui -- the fugitive businessman now living in New York and who has captivated some politically-minded citizens -- for inspiring them to speak up.

According to the couple, they first reached out to Guo about two months ago. Guo last month asked them to become ambassadors for "Federal State of China" and they agreed, The Journal reported. Guo along with Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Trump, launched a campaign this month to create a "New Federal State of China." Ye said that "there are many people who think the same way as we do but they don't dare to speak up inside the country--and they are becoming less and less willing to speak", according to The Journal.

According to Hao, his son, a professional soccer player, has been released by his team, Serbian club Radnicki Nis, since the couple's live-stream appearance. In a statement on Wednesday, Radnicki Nis denied receiving any pressure over the son. The couple plans to continue speaking up against the Communist Party through Guo's media platforms and say whatever consequences that may come, they will bear them. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy Awards organizers tighten conflict of interest rules; New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Grammy Awards organizers tighten conflict of interest rules, say show to go ahead in JanuaryOrganizers of the annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday announced tighter rules regarding co...

EXPLAINER-Summer might slow coronavirus but is unlikely to stop it

The arrival of warmer weather in the Northern Hemisphere raises the question of whether summer could slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Here is what science says. While warmer weather typically ends the annual flu season in temper...

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

Frozen 3 may not have an official release date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting on it. Frozen 2 was released in November 2019 and its success paved the way to the creation of another movie.Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the ...

Los Angeles County to allow movie and TV production to resume

Los Angeles County officials said on Wednesday that movie and TV production can resume on Friday, but movie theaters must remain closed because of the coronavirus epidemic.California state officials said earlier this week that movie theater...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020