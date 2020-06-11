Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missouri paper owners resign in protest over racist cartoon

Some protesters are pushing to “ defund the police ” — a wide-ranging catch-all term for shifting law enforcement resources - over the death of Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement.Washington Missourian owners and sisters Susan Miller and Jeanne Miller Wood said in an apology that the newspaper's publisher — their father — made the decision to run the cartoon and didn't let them know in advance.

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 11-06-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 11:14 IST
Missouri paper owners resign in protest over racist cartoon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The co-owners of a family-owned Missouri newspaper resigned from their positions in protest Wednesday after the publication of a racist syndicated cartoon that depicted a black man stealing a purse from a white woman while hailing funding cuts to police. The cartoon published in the Washington Missourian shows a white woman asking for someone to call 911, but the masked black man says, "Good luck with that, lady ... we defunded the police." The cartoon was published amid protests across the nation against police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Some protesters are pushing to " defund the police " — a wide-ranging catch-all term for shifting law enforcement resources - over the death of Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement.

Washington Missourian owners and sisters Susan Miller and Jeanne Miller Wood said in an apology that the newspaper's publisher — their father — made the decision to run the cartoon and didn't let them know in advance. "As co-owners we believe it was racist and in no circumstance should have been published," they wrote of the cartoon.

"We apologize to our readers and our staff for the obvious pain and offense it caused. For the record, we abhor the sentiment and denounce ANY form of racism." Publisher Bill Miller, Sr., subsequently wrote in a column that the cartoon was meant to convey opposition to defunding police but was "racially insensitive." "It was poor judgement on my part and for that I sincerely apologize," he wrote. The co-owners said they resigned in protest because they don't have editorial control to prevent something like this happening again. They also said the publication of the cartoon hits close to home because it was their father who chose to run it.

"Many families have been having these painful discussions in the privacy of their homes," they wrote. "We unfortunately have to have this debate in a more public way." It's not clear what the sisters' resignations mean for their ownership of the newspaper. The cartoon was distributed by Creators, which in a statement said: "Black Lives Matter. Black voices matter. We condemn racism in all forms." The company has pulled the cartoon and says it's not aware of it being published anywhere else.

"As a media distributor, Creators neither controls nor censors the content we receive from our writers and artists," the company's statement said. "However, in this instance, this editorial cartoon should not have been sent and we have pulled the cartoon from all distribution platforms." Cartoonist Tom Stiglich, who made the cartoon, told St. Louis television station KSDK-TV that the nation needs "more law and order right now, not less." "The rioting and looting was extremely disheartening," he told the station.

"That cartoon was based solely on violent crime numbers here in the US. To ignore that would be doing a disservice to the reader.".

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Assam fire: Army cordons off area

Army has cordoned off the area as fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district. Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had earlier visited Baghjan. He said that 7,000 people have been affected i...

One of four Minneapolis police charged over Floyd's death posts bail

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday. Prote...

Unilever to merge dual legal structure under single Britain-based parent

Consumer goods giant Unilever said on Thursday it would merge its dual-headed legal structure under a single Britain-based parent company to give it more flexibility during mergers and acquisitions and reduce business complexity.The move un...

You need mental strength at times when you are not playing: Umesh Yadav

He has been Virat Kohlis go to bowler on unresponsive Indian tracks and seasoned pacer Umesh Yadav credits his enormous mental strength for keeping him in the game despite a stop-start international career for the past 10 years. The 32-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020