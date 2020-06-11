Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian PM draws criticism for "no slavery in Australia" comment

"Slaves worked in pearling, fishing, the pastoral industries and as domestic labour."The Black Lives Matter movement has refocused attention in Australia on the mistreatment of indigenous Australians, including Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:28 IST
Australian PM draws criticism for "no slavery in Australia" comment
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Australian officials warned Black Lives Matter supporters they could be arrested if they breach coronavirus restrictions to take part in public protests, as debate erupted over the country's own indigenous history. Prime Minister Scott Morrison drew strong criticism on Thursday after he said "there was no slavery in Australia" during a discussion of the early days of British settlement, which he acknowledged was "pretty brutal."

Historians, Aboriginal activists, and some lawmakers expressed shock and dismay at the comments. "Slavery of indigenous, men, women and children is well documented," said Sharman Stone, a former federal lawmaker and now politics professor at Monash University. "Slaves worked in pearling, fishing, the pastoral industries, and as domestic labor."

The Black Lives Matter movement has refocused attention in Australia on the mistreatment of indigenous Australians, including Aboriginal deaths in custody. Victoria state officials confirmed on Thursday that one of eight new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday was a man who attended the Melbourne weekend rally. More unauthorized protests are planned for Friday.

"We will start writing tickets of A$1,000 ($700) and we can use all of our powers to move people on," New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told 2GB Radio. "If you don't move on, well then you'll be arrested." Morrison rejected growing calls to remove statues of white leaders, including one of the country's first prime minister, Edmund Barton, which is located near an Aboriginal burial site. Barton played a key role in drafting the national constitution, which negated Aboriginal rights.

Morrison said the initial motives of protesters were "fair", but the push for the removal of the statues was being driven by political agendas. Australia on Tuesday recorded its first day without any community transmissions of COVID-19 since the crisis began. It has recorded 7,285 cases, including 102 deaths.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow

A special flight arranged by actor Amitabh Bachchan to ferry 180 migrants from Mumbai landed at the airport here on Thursday morning. On arrival, the migrants hailing from Unnao, Gonda, Lucknow and other districts of the state thanked the B...

Daikin to go ahead with its plan for third manufacturing unit in India

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 disruption, Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin will go ahead with its investment plan for setting up a third manufacturing unit in India, in a bid to augment the local production capacity, a top company offic...

Great Learning Books Revenue of Rs. 325 Crores in FY20

NEW DELHI, June 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Great Learning, Indias leading ed-tech company, has concluded its financial year FY20 with booked revenue of 325 crores a growth of close to 150 from FY19. This growth has been achieved on the back of ...

Jaime King to star opposite Bruce Willis in 'Out of Death'

Actor Jaime King will feature opposite Hollywood star Bruce Willis in upcoming movie Out of DeathTo be directed by Mike Burns, the project hails from Randall Emmett and George Furlas EmmettFurla Films.&#160; Bill Lawrence has penned the fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020