Death toll in migrant ship disaster off Tunisia rises to 46

Death toll in migrant ship disaster off Tunisia rises to 46Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:43 IST
The death toll from a ship packed with African migrants that sank off the Tunisian coast this week has risen to 46 after Tunisia recovered more bodies on Thursday, a civil protection official told Reuters.
On Tuesday 20 bodies were found off the coast of Sfax on Tuesday. A total of 53 people had set out on the boat at the weekend aiming to reach Italy.
