Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Rules-AFL resumes with a thriller and an anti-racism protest

The 33-year-old wrote on social media https://twitter.com/iamlumumba/status/1270159420115152897/photo/1 that he had endured a "culture of racist jokes" at Collingwood and was "ostracised internally" after he complained about racism.He said Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley had criticised him for speaking out against long-serving club president Eddie McGuire, who made racist a joke on radio about Aboriginal player Adam Goodes in 2013 and later apologised for it.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:48 IST
Australian Rules-AFL resumes with a thriller and an anti-racism protest

After a nearly three-month pause due to COVID-19, the Australian Football League resumed at an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday where a thrilling draw between bitter cross-town rivals played out against a background of anger at racial injustice.

Defending champions Richmond Tigers clawed back a four-goal deficit to reel in the Collingwood Magpies 5.6(36) - 5.6(36) in the first clash since the top flight of Australian Rules was suspended in March. It was a disappointing finish for the Magpies, whose preparations for the second round game were overshadowed by allegations of racism from a former player during the week.

Heritier Lumumba, the AFL's first Brazil-born player, launched a scathing attack on the club where he played 199 games, including the 2010 championship, from 2005-2014. The 33-year-old wrote on social media https://twitter.com/iamlumumba/status/1270159420115152897/photo/1 that he had endured a "culture of racist jokes" at Collingwood and was "ostracised internally" after he complained about racism.

He said Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley had criticised him for speaking out against long-serving club president Eddie McGuire, who made racist a joke on radio about Aboriginal player Adam Goodes in 2013 and later apologised for it. Lumumba's broadside came amid lingering outrage over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month, which prompted protests around the world.

Collingwood and Richmond players gathered in the centre of the MCG before Thursday's match and kneeled on one knee for half a minute in an act of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. Buckley addressed Lumumba's allegations in the post-match media conference and said he had tried to reach out to him.

"I'm not comfortable that ... Heritier feels that he's been a little bit diminished in our environment," Buckley said. "I haven't spoken to H (Lumumba) since 2014. I would love to speak to him again, I would love for him to come to his old football club and to see what we have become and the culture of acceptance, the celebration of difference, no matter your colour, your religion.

"But I'm really proud of the club that we are now but I'd love to share that with him." McGuire told a chat-show on local broadcaster Channel Nine on Wednesday that he wanted to bring Lumumba back to the club to give him a life membership.

"We’re all about trying to get a solution. We’re not defending ourselves," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. general regrets joining Trump church walk during protests

The top U.S. military officer on Thursday said he made a mistake by joining President Donald Trump as he walked to a church for a photo opportunity after authorities dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets near the White House...

Queen Elizabeth II makes history with first official video call

Britains Queen Elizabeth II has made history with her first official video call, in line with the social distancing norms in place during the coronavirus pandemic, when she connected with care workers for a virtual discussion. The 94-year-o...

HRW urges UAE to urgently address outbreak of coronavirus in prisons

Human Rights Watch has called on the United Arab Emirates to urgently address an outbreak of the coronavirus in at least three prisons. The rights group said that relatives of prisoners near Abu Dhabi as well as another in Dubai say that pr...

Vande Bharat Mission: Vistara to operate 2 repatriation flights on Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route

Vistara will operate two repatriation flights -- one each on June 14 and June 15 -- on the Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians, the airline said on Thursday. In an e-mail to travel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020