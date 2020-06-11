Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, China maintaining military, diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve border issue: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that both India and China are involved in military and diplomatic engagements to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:03 IST
India, China maintaining military, diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve border issue: MEA
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava speaking during a press conference on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that both India and China are involved in military and diplomatic engagements to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas. "Both sides are maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas," said Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson, during an online press briefing.

This is essential for the further development of India-China bilateral relations, he added. The comments came amid a stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh after a skirmish last month in Sikkim.

Recently, China had moved its troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh areas including the Finger area, Pangong Tso Lake, and Galwan Nala area. For the peaceful resolution, the Major General level talks were held on June 6 after the military Commander-level talks between 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Chinese Maj Gen Liu Lin at Moldo opposite Chushul.

According to sources, another set of talks is expected to be held over the next few days in Chushul at multiple levels to find solutions to the dispute in specific areas. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. general regrets joining Trump church walk during protests

The top U.S. military officer on Thursday said he made a mistake by joining President Donald Trump as he walked to a church for a photo opportunity after authorities dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets near the White House...

Queen Elizabeth II makes history with first official video call

Britains Queen Elizabeth II has made history with her first official video call, in line with the social distancing norms in place during the coronavirus pandemic, when she connected with care workers for a virtual discussion. The 94-year-o...

HRW urges UAE to urgently address outbreak of coronavirus in prisons

Human Rights Watch has called on the United Arab Emirates to urgently address an outbreak of the coronavirus in at least three prisons. The rights group said that relatives of prisoners near Abu Dhabi as well as another in Dubai say that pr...

Vande Bharat Mission: Vistara to operate 2 repatriation flights on Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route

Vistara will operate two repatriation flights -- one each on June 14 and June 15 -- on the Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians, the airline said on Thursday. In an e-mail to travel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020