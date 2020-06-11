China: We do not spread virus disinformation
Hua also criticized Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for saying that Australia wouldn't respond to Chinese coercion.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:48 IST
China's Foreign Ministry has criticized a European Union report alleging that Beijing was spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic
Spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters on Thursday that "the EU evades many obvious facts but specifically mentions China. This undermines the credibility and authority of this report." Hua called the accusations against China "false." According to the European Commission, Russia and China have mounted "targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns in the EU, its neighborhood and globally." That marked the first time China has been named by the EU executive body as spreading disinformation
Hua also criticized Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for saying that Australia wouldn't respond to Chinese coercion. The two countries have been sparring over Australia's calls for an inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic, which Chinese officials see as an attempt to blame Beijing.
