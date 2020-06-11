Workers fired after black woman denied restroom access

Left Menu
Liquor Barn said in a statement Wednesday that it terminated the employee who turned the woman away and the general manager of the Louisville store, the Courier Journal reported. Liquor Barn said in the statement that it has apologized to the woman and vowed to assess the company's diversity processes and conduct sensitivity training.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:53 IST
A business fired two Kentucky workers and issued an apology after a black woman was denied access to a restroom. Liquor Barn said in a statement Wednesday that it terminated the employee who turned the woman away and the general manager of the Louisville store, the Courier Journal reported. The company said it was “embarrassed” and “deeply regrets” the incident.

The statement came following a video posted Tuesday to social media by a white construction worker, who said he and his coworker, a black woman, were with their construction crew at the store when two members of the crew were given access to the bathroom while she was not. Liquor Barn said in the statement that it has apologized to the woman and vowed to assess the company's diversity processes and conduct sensitivity training.

