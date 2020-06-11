Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maintaining diplomatic and military engagements to resolve eastern Ladakh border row: China & India

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:27 IST
Maintaining diplomatic and military engagements to resolve eastern Ladakh border row: China & India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India and China are maintaining military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the eastern Ladakh border standoff, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Thursday. in Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry asserted that the two countries were "properly handling and taking actions to ease the situation" at the border with India based on the agreement reached recently, while the external affairs ministry in New Delhi said both sides have agreed to work for an early resolution of the standoff. However, both countries did not give details of the actions taken to resolve the eastern Ladakh row.

"I can confirm that China and India have conducted effective communication and reached agreement on properly handling the situation in the west section of the China-India boundary. At present, the two sides are taking actions in line with the agreement to ameliorate the border situation," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. But when asked about the details of the actions being taken by both the countries to ease the situation on the ground, she told a media briefing in Beijing that "I have no more details regarding the situation on the ground." At a weekly media briefing, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said both sides have agreed to work for an early resolution to the issue in keeping with broader guidance provided by leaders of the two countries for ensuring peace and tranquillity along the border areas.

However, he did not respond to questions relating to reports of pulling back of troops by both India and China from certain friction points in the Galwan Valley and Hot Spring areas in eastern Ladakh in the last few days. "A meeting was held between core commanders of India and China on June 6. This meeting was in continuation of our diplomatic and military engagement which both sides maintained in order to address the situation in areas along the India-China border," the MEA spokesperson said in New Delhi.

"It was agreed in the meeting that an early resolution of the situation would be in keeping with guidance of our leaders. The two sides are, therefore, maintaining military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest and also to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he said. "This is essential for further development of India-China bilateral relations," Srivastava said.

The remarks by the foreign ministries came a day after the Indian and Chinese military commanders held "productive talks" to end the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, amid reports of a limited disengagement of troops by both sides from a number of friction points in the high-altitude region. Military sources on Tuesday claimed that the two armies began "disengagement" around patrolling points 14 and 15 in Galwan Valley and another in the Hot Spring area, adding that the Chinese side has even moved back up to 1.5 km in the two areas.

Indian and Chinese troops were in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation since May 5 following a violent clash on the banks of the Pangong lake. The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

The road in the Finger area in Pangong Tso is considered crucial for India to carry out patrol. India has already decided not to stall any border infrastructure projects in eastern Ladakh in view of the Chinese protests. The situation in the area deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Graves dug in Rio beach to protest handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Brazilians critical of their governments ambiguous response to a surging coronavirus pandemic dug 100 graves and stuck black crosses in the sand of Rios Copacabana beach on Thursday in a tribute to the nearly 40,000 people who have died so ...

EIB approves €7.5 billion of new financing for projects across Europe, world

The European Investment Bank today approved 7.5 billion of new financing for projects across Europe and around the world. This includes investment to improve public health, hospital and elderly care facilities and dedicated new business le...

Gunmen kill 10 Ivory Coast soldiers near Burkina Faso border

Gunmen have attacked a security post in northern Ivory Coast near the border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 10 soldiers and injuring six others, Ivory Coasts army chief said Thursday. It was the first major jihadist attack in the West ...

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 1,655 with 93 new cases

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,655 on Thursday with 93 more people testing positive for the infection, according to a state health department bulletin. Among the fresh cases, 33 were reported from Tehri, 29 from Dehradun, 16 from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020