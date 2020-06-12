Left Menu
Authorities: Suspect in ambush on California deputy is dead

Three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon, a day after the alleged ambush in Paso Robles. A spokesman for the San Luis Obispo sheriff confirmed the death of Mason James Lira, 26. Officers from the Arroyo Grande police department, California Highway Patrol and Kings County Sheriff's Office were wounded. Lira is accused of ambushing and seriously injuring a San Luis Obispo sheriff's deputy and killed a transient man Wednesday.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-06-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 07:44 IST
A man suspected of ambushing and shooting a California sheriff's deputy is dead Thursday after a shootout with police, authorities said. Three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon, a day after the alleged ambush in Paso Robles.

A spokesman for the San Luis Obispo sheriff confirmed the death of Mason James Lira, 26. The circumstances around his death were not immediately available. Officers from the Arroyo Grande police department, California Highway Patrol and Kings County Sheriff's Office were wounded.

Lira is accused of ambushing and seriously injuring a San Luis Obispo sheriff's deputy and killed a transient man Wednesday. The attacks sent off a massive manhunt in the Central California Coast that ended Thursday in the shootout. Lira's father says his son had several mental illnesses and did not take his medication.

