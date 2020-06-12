Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan reports record single day spike in COVID-19 infections: Health Ministry

The new record single day spike was reported on a day when the Pakistan government was to present the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year in Parliament after showing dismal negative 0.38 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the outgoing year, for which the officials have blamed the coronavirus outbreak among the main reasons. The Ministry of National Health Services reported that 107 patients died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:13 IST
Pakistan reports record single day spike in COVID-19 infections: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 6,397 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single day spike, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,25,933, the health ministry said on Friday. The new record single day spike was reported on a day when the Pakistan government was to present the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year in Parliament after showing dismal negative 0.38 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the outgoing year, for which the officials have blamed the coronavirus outbreak among the main reasons.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported that 107 patients died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours. A total of 40,247 patients have recovered from the contagious infection so far. Punjab province has reported 47,382 patients of coronavirus, Sindh 46,828, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 15,787, Balochistan 7,673, Islamabad 6,699, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,030 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported 534 cases till now, the health ministry said.

"A total of 809,169 tests has been conducted so far, including a record 28,344 in the last 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement. Though the government would present the Budget in Parliament on Thursday, the attendance is expected to be low as several of them have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, including opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif. Advisor on economic affairs Dr Abdul Hafeed Shaikh, while launching the Economic Survey on Thursday, said that Pakistan's economy suffered more than Rs 3 trillion losses due to the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Challenges India, US face are from authoritarian nations like China, Russia: Ex-US diplomat

India and the United States can work together not to fight an authoritarian China but to make it observe the rule of law, former US diplomat and Harvard professor Nicholas Burns said on Friday in a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Ga...

Two Chhattisgarh cops dismissed from service for Naxal links

Two policemen, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in supplying ammunition to Naxals in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, have been dismissed from service, a senior official said on Friday. ...

UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April lockdown

Britains economy shrank by a record 20.4 in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday in what is likely to be the bottom of the crash before a long and slow recovery. In ...

When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson

The abuse faced by his England teammate Jofra Archer during a tour of New Zealand last year made James Anderson ponder whether he has been guilty of turning a blind eye to racist taunts faced by players of colour. With killing of African-Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020