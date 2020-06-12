Left Menu
Development News Edition

Income of Pashupatinath Temple dives down as it remains closed over two months

Before the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Nepal's Pashupati area used to be pack with devotees and worshippers during the evening "Aarati". However, on the 80th day of the nationwide lockdown, it remained direly silent with only a handful of footfalls.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:19 IST
Income of Pashupatinath Temple dives down as it remains closed over two months
Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. Image Credit: ANI

By Binod Prasad Adhikari Before the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Nepal's Pashupati area used to be pack with devotees and worshippers during the evening "Aarati". However, on the 80th day of the nationwide lockdown, it remained direly silent with only a handful of footfalls.

The Pashupati Area Development Trust has closed the major entrance of the temple and the evening "Aarati" are now being held with only one priest instead of three. "Wide difference has been seen here. The flow of people around here also has decreased, the condition here has turned serious," Nabin Thapa, resident of Sinamangal, that lies near to Pashupatinath told ANI.

As the government has decided to close the temples around the nation for an indefinite time, Pashupatinath Temple's income these days has fallen to zero. As per the figure released on by the Pashupati Area Development Trust, Pashupatinath Temple which stands as highest earning temple in the nation is losing around half-a-million rupees on a daily basis due to the lockdown.

On a daily basis, the temple used to collect offering ranging from Nepali Rupees 1 to 2.5 lakh on a daily basis from the devotees which sometimes would round-up up to Nepali Rupees 5 to 7 lakh. The monthly income used to stand at around 5 million Nepali rupees. Apart from the offerings to Lord Shiva, tourists entrance fee of Nepali Rupees 3 to 4 lakh which use to contribute over 10 million rupees in a month to the fund of PADT. Special Pooja arranged for devotees on certain days a week used to stand at around Nepali Rupees 7 million a month.

The PADT in the year 2019 for the first time disclosed its property. As per the data released on June that year, revered shrine and World Heritage Site- Pashupatinathhad 1.2 Billion Nepali rupees in different banks, 9.276 KG of Gold, 316.58 KG of Silver and 3,667 Ropani of Land. The report unveiled the assets of the temple for the first time in history which had data for the last 56 years from 1962 to 2019. The report at that time, however, hadn't made the count of the treasures stored in the main temple as the Supreme Court on December 24, 2009 not to open the coffers.

Though the temple is losing its monthly donations from devotees on a daily basis due to lockdown to flatten the curve of COVID-19 pandemic, it's income from the land lease is on. The Pashupati Area Development Trust has leased 1161 ropani land to Tribhuwan International Airport and a Golf Course for 99 years at an annual rent of Nepali Rupees 5 million a year. The trust has leased 17 ropanis of land to Hyatt Regency in Bouddha. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Challenges India, US face are from authoritarian nations like China, Russia: Ex-US diplomat

India and the United States can work together not to fight an authoritarian China but to make it observe the rule of law, former US diplomat and Harvard professor Nicholas Burns said on Friday in a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Ga...

Two Chhattisgarh cops dismissed from service for Naxal links

Two policemen, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in supplying ammunition to Naxals in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, have been dismissed from service, a senior official said on Friday. ...

UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April lockdown

Britains economy shrank by a record 20.4 in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday in what is likely to be the bottom of the crash before a long and slow recovery. In ...

When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson

The abuse faced by his England teammate Jofra Archer during a tour of New Zealand last year made James Anderson ponder whether he has been guilty of turning a blind eye to racist taunts faced by players of colour. With killing of African-Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020