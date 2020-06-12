Left Menu
US' 'adversaries' trying to take advantage of current situation to gain edge on free world: NSA

According to a copy of his prepared remarks posted by American media company Politico on Thursday, O’Brien exuded confidence that America’s opponents will fail in their malign efforts. Every American, the NSA said, is outraged by the senseless death of Floyd in Minneapolis.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:09 IST
National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

America's "adversaries" are attempting to take advantage of the country's domestic situation following the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd to harm or gain an edge on the US and the free world, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has said. Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25 when a white police officer pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck while he gasped for breath.

O'Brien, during an internal phone call with his advisors last week amidst protests against the killing of Floyd, said: "Our adversaries are attempting to take advantage of the current circumstances to do us harm or gain an edge on America and the free world". He did not name any country. According to a copy of his prepared remarks posted by American media company Politico on Thursday, O'Brien exuded confidence that America's opponents will fail in their malign efforts.

Every American, the NSA said, is outraged by the senseless death of Floyd in Minneapolis. "It was a horrific killing that has shocked and outraged good people everywhere, including President (Donald) Trump," he said.

He said that 2020 has been an extraordinary year. "It began with the decisive action in the Middle East and continued with the global COVIUD-19/Wuhan virus pandemic, nationwide lockdowns, China's termination of Hong Kong's autonomy, large scale protests across our country, and a myriad of other national security issues," the NSA said.

"Through it all, the men and women of the National Security Council (NSC) have stood their posts every day – keeping our country safe. You have not taken your eye off the ball. "Because of your steadfastness in implementing the president's 'peace through strength' policies and that of our colleagues across the US government, our opponents will fail in their malign efforts," he said in his all-hands town hall remarks.

The United States has been swept by protests since Floyd's custodial death on May 25 in Minneapolis with thousands of people mounting pressure for changes to the law enforcement practices.

