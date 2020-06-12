Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan court backs Karpeles conviction for data manipulation

A Japanese high court on Thursday upheld a lower court's decision that the French head of Mt Gox, a Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange that went bankrupt after a massive hacking attack, was guilty of manipulating electronic data but not embezzlement. In last year's ruling, the district court said Karpeles had manipulated data to harm his clients.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:29 IST
Japan court backs Karpeles conviction for data manipulation

A Japanese high court on Thursday upheld a lower court's decision that the French head of Mt Gox, a Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange that went bankrupt after a massive hacking attack, was guilty of manipulating electronic data but not embezzlement. The Tokyo District Court last year sentenced Mark Karpeles to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years.

Karpeles, a French citizen, will not have to serve jail time. He says he is innocent and appealed to clear his name. He said he was not yet sure what he would do next. Karpeles has insisted he did not pocketed client funds that went missing when Mt. Gox collapsed in 2014. He said he is not yet sure what he will do next.

“Today's verdict was unfortunate, and I am reviewing its contents alongside my lawyers and will decide how to proceed from there in the coming days,” he said late Thursday. Karpeles was arrested in August 2015 and spent 11 months in detention while awaiting trial in a case that drew global attention, as cryptocurrencies were then relatively new.

Prosecutors had demanded 10 years in prison for the initial charges, which included breach of trust. In last year's ruling, the district court said Karpeles had manipulated data to harm his clients. Karpeles' defense team argued that prosecutors did not understand how cryptocurrency exchanges worked and were trying to pin the blame for a massive cybercrime on Karpeles, who was just a victim trying to protect his clients.

Karpeles, a computer prodigy with an interest in Japanese animation and games, moved to Japan in 2009..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Temple employee tests positive for COVID-19 in AP; devotees barred for two days

An employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD attached to the ancient Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, prompting the authorities to stop entry of devotees for two days. This is the first COVID-19...

MRF Ltd expects Q1 financials to be impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic

Chennai, June12PTI Tyre major MRF Ltd on Friday said it expects that the financial results for the current quarter would be adversely impacted following the COVID-19 enforced lockdown on its operations. In a BSE filing about the impact of t...

Airborne transmission may be the dominant route of COVID-19 spread: Study

Airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus is highly virulent, and could be the dominant route for the spread of COVID-19, according to a study which assessed the progression of the pandemic in three major epicentres across the world. S...

Pak PM's offer to India was in consonance with SAARC initiative on COVID-19: Pak FO

Pakistan said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khans offer to share the experience of his governments cash transfer scheme to help the poor people in India was in consonance with the initiative for sharing national experiences among SAAR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020