Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Absurd and shameful" that Churchill statue is at risk of attack, says UK PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:10 IST
"Absurd and shameful" that Churchill statue is at risk of attack, says UK PM Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was "absurd and shameful" that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by protesters, some of whom daubed the words "was a racist" at an earlier anti-racism demonstration.

"It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protesters," the British leader wrote on Twitter.

"Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial. We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different history," he said, calling on people to avoid protests planned this weekend.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese users saw Zoom as a window through the 'Great Firewall'

Zoom Video Communications has gained a following in China in recent months from users ranging from underground churches to feminists who saw it as a rare way to connect with the world beyond the reach of state censors.Some fear that window ...

Temple employee tests positive for COVID-19 in AP; devotees barred for two days

An employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD attached to the ancient Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, prompting the authorities to stop entry of devotees for two days. This is the first COVID-19...

MRF Ltd expects Q1 financials to be impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic

Chennai, June12PTI Tyre major MRF Ltd on Friday said it expects that the financial results for the current quarter would be adversely impacted following the COVID-19 enforced lockdown on its operations. In a BSE filing about the impact of t...

Airborne transmission may be the dominant route of COVID-19 spread: Study

Airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus is highly virulent, and could be the dominant route for the spread of COVID-19, according to a study which assessed the progression of the pandemic in three major epicentres across the world. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020