Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian government urges protesters not to attend rallies

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:17 IST
Australian government urges protesters not to attend rallies
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Australian government leaders have urged activists not to attend Black Lives Matter and other rallies planned for the weekend due to the pandemic risk. Rallies are planned for Australian cities this weekend over the Minnesota death of George Floyd; the coronavirus risk posed to asylum-seekers held in crowded Australian immigration detention centers; and the pandemic threat created by eating meat.

Police largely did not enforce social distancing rules during peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies attended by thousands in Australian cities last weekend that focused on the high incarceration rate of indigenous Australians. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged police to charge protesters with breaching pandemic restrictions during the coming weekend.

"The very clear message is that people should not attend those events, because it is against the health advice to do so," Morrison told reporters. A large police presence gathered in Sydney around the site of a proposed Black Lives Matter rally hours ahead of its scheduled start in an apparent attempt to deter the public gathering.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann suggested demonstrators could lose government welfare payments if they attended rallies, but Morrison later ruled out any such federal retaliation. The government pays a wage subsidy to 3.5 million Australians to keep them in work during the pandemic lockdown. A protester became sick after attending a Melbourne rally on Saturday and later tested positive for COVID-19. Authorities suspected he became infected before the rally and might have spread the virus to other protesters.

A court on Thursday ruled a refugee rally planned for Sydney on Saturday illegal because of the pandemic threat, increasing the range of powers available to police to prevent it.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Knocked off their perch: protesters target empire builders, Confederate symbols

Once feted as pioneers, some of the architects of Europes empire-building now face a backlash anti-racism protesters are demanding their legacies be revisited and their often imposing statues be torn down and consigned to the trash heap of ...

COVID-19: After SL tour postponement, BCCI calls off Zimbabwe trip

The Indian teams August tour of Zimbabwe was on Friday called off by the BCCI owing to the COVID-19 threat, which hasnt allowed national cricketers to even resume training. The development comes a day after Sri Lanka Cricket announced that ...

Hong Kong, China governments reject UK 'interference' and 'biased' criticism

The Hong Kong government and Chinas foreign ministry branch in the city hit back on Friday at a report by Britain criticising Beijings plans for national security legislation, saying it was biased and intervened in internal affairs. The Bri...

UP records 20 more COVID deaths, biggest single-day spike of 528 cases

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 20 more coronavirus deaths and 528 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, officials said. The death toll in the state now is 365 with the coronavirus tally reaching 12,616.Principal Secretary, Hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020