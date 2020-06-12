Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambian 'Jungler' arrested in US for role in torture program

Michael Sang Correa appeared in court on Thursday in Denver charged with six counts of torture and one count of conspiracy to commit torture, the DoJ said in a statement. It marks the first known time that a suspect has faced criminal prosecution over the role of the feared armed group known as 'the Junglers' in Gambia's violent police state during Jammeh's rule from 1994-2017.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:33 IST
Gambian 'Jungler' arrested in US for role in torture program
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man accused of being part of a Gambian armed unit run by former president Yahya Jammeh has been charged in the United States with torturing prisoners during a crackdown after an attempted coup in 2006, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Michael Sang Correa appeared in court on Thursday in Denver charged with six counts of torture and one count of conspiracy to commit torture, the DoJ said in a statement.

It marks the first known time that a suspect has faced criminal prosecution over the role of the feared armed group known as 'the Junglers' in Gambia's violent police state during Jammeh's rule from 1994-2017. Correa was arrested under a law that makes it a crime for anyone in the United States to commit torture abroad.

"Michael Correa allegedly committed heinous acts of violence against victim after victim in a brutal effort to coerce confessions from suspected coup plotters in The Gambia," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. Correa has yet to respond publicly to the charges and Reuters was not immediately able to locate a lawyer representing him. Jammeh has denied torture during his rule and has not been reachable for comment since he fled to exile in Equatorial Guinea after losing an election.

The Junglers were a secretive offshoot of the Gambian army that took orders from Jammeh. Rights groups and former victims say they carried out a brutal form of justice that worsened after the failed 2006 coup. Suspected coup plotters and other outspoken opponents of Jammeh were taken to the National Intelligence Agency near one of the capital Banjul's white-sand beaches, according to victims who spoke to Reuters.

The unlucky ones found themselves in the "Crocodile Hole" torture chamber, where they were shocked with electricity, beaten, burned with acid and smothered with plastic bags, they said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Knocked off their perch: protesters target empire builders, Confederate symbols

Once feted as pioneers, some of the architects of Europes empire-building now face a backlash anti-racism protesters are demanding their legacies be revisited and their often imposing statues be torn down and consigned to the trash heap of ...

COVID-19: After SL tour postponement, BCCI calls off Zimbabwe trip

The Indian teams August tour of Zimbabwe was on Friday called off by the BCCI owing to the COVID-19 threat, which hasnt allowed national cricketers to even resume training. The development comes a day after Sri Lanka Cricket announced that ...

Hong Kong, China governments reject UK 'interference' and 'biased' criticism

The Hong Kong government and Chinas foreign ministry branch in the city hit back on Friday at a report by Britain criticising Beijings plans for national security legislation, saying it was biased and intervened in internal affairs. The Bri...

UP records 20 more COVID deaths, biggest single-day spike of 528 cases

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 20 more coronavirus deaths and 528 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, officials said. The death toll in the state now is 365 with the coronavirus tally reaching 12,616.Principal Secretary, Hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020