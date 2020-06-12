Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

Author of 'How to Be An Antiracist' urges action to support policy As protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue around the globe, Lauren Young and Arlene Washington of Reuters spoke with Ibram X.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:26 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Author of 'How to Be An Antiracist' urges action to support policy

As protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue around the globe, Lauren Young and Arlene Washington of Reuters spoke with Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Be an Antiracist" and director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, as part of our #AskReuters Twitter chat series. Below are edited highlights. Stormzy pledges 10 million pounds to black causes over the next decade

British rapper Stormzy said on Thursday he will donate 10 million pounds over the course of a decade to causes that empower black people. "The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit, is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life - simply due to the colour of our skin," he said in a statement. J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling has defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay published on her website in which she revealed painful details from her past. The Harry Potter creator has long been criticised by trans activists who have accused her of transphobia over her comments on social media, including a Twitter post on Saturday in which she criticised the use of the phrase "people who menstruate" in an article referring to girls, women and gender non-binary persons.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Romanian league to resume, minus two virus-hit teams

Top-flight Romanian soccer is scheduled to resume on Saturday but without two of its teams, after coronavirus cases among their staff, professional league association LPF said on Friday.With the competition already at the playoff stage, thi...

Germany's 10-year Bund yield set for biggest weekly fall since March

European bond markets steadied on Friday, after riskier debt sold off at the start of the session as the market turned more cautious, with Germanys 10-year government bond yield on track for its biggest weekly fall since late March. Through...

Chinese capital reports new coronavirus cases for second day

Chinas capital reported two new coronavirus infections on Friday, a day after it declared its first case in nearly two months, prompting officials to delay plans for some students to return school.The new cases, from a different part of Bei...

BJP trying to topple Rajasthan govt, complaint filed with SOG: CM

Accusing the BJP again of trying to topple his government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said a complaint has been filed with states Special Operation Group for investigation into the matter. Gehlot, however, refused to di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020