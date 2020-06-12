Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu
Fifteen animals were born at the tiny Qalqilya Zoo in the Israeli-occupied West Bank during the two months that it shut its doors to visitors - three times more than usual, zoo officials said. Police remove emaciated lion from French circus French police have taken away an emaciated lion from a circus in Vironvay, western France, following complaints from an animal rights organization.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Animal baby boom at Palestinian zoo after people disappear

Peacocks, ostriches and baboons joined in an animal baby boom at a Palestinian zoo during the coronavirus closure as they let nature take its course free from human distractions. Fifteen animals were born at the tiny Qalqilya Zoo in the Israeli-occupied West Bank during the two months that it shut its doors to visitors - three times more than usual, zoo officials said. Police remove emaciated lion from French circus

French police have taken away an emaciated lion from a circus in Vironvay, western France, following complaints from an animal rights organization. The prefecture for the Eure region said in a statement the lion had been seized as the circus had a license for only four lions. Four other lions remain at the circus and their health is being tested, it said.

