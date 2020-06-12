Left Menu
EAM Jaishankar video meets Norwegian counterpart; discusses Covid, other issues

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held a video conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Eriksen Soreide wherein the two leaders discussed a range of issues including coronavirus pandemic.

12-06-2020
EAM S Jaishankar held a video conversation with Norwegian counterpart Eriksen Soreide (Picture tweeted by Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held a video conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Eriksen Soreide wherein the two leaders discussed a range of issues including coronavirus pandemic. "A productive video conversation with Norwegian FM Ine Eriksen Soreide. Discussed issues of health and vaccine, oceans cooperation, Afghanistan and multilateralism," said EAM in a tweet.

The Minister said he looks forward to an "early meeting of our Joint Commission". "Excellent discussions with @DrSJaishankar on cont. efforts for our #commonfuture. #Norway committed to strong partnership with #India on combatting #Covid19 & other global health challenges, advancing sustainable #oceans, strengthening #multilateralism & more! -FM #EriksenSoreide," tweeted Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI)

