Left Menu
Development News Edition

We demand Sindh as separate, sovereign state: Altaf Hussain

Founder leader of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has demanded Sindh as a separate, independent and sovereign state.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:57 IST
We demand Sindh as separate, sovereign state: Altaf Hussain
Founder leader of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain. Image Credit: ANI

Founder leader of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has demanded Sindh as a separate, independent and sovereign state. He was addressing the public on the 42nd foundation day of All Pakistan Muttahida Quami Movement. His address was televised live through social media across the world, including Pakistan.

He referred in detail about extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and other human rights violations, injustices and state brutalities against Mohajirs, Sindhis and Baloch and others. Hussain said that the people of Sindh have demanded to the Secretary-General of the United Nations that they want a peaceful separation of Sindh from Pakistan. He further said that Sindh province has been occupied by the "Punjabi Army".

"We want to get rid of Punjabi Army, we want Sindh as an independent and sovereign state in the map of the world. We want Sindhudesh, We want justice," said Hussain in his address. Hussain added that time has come to develop a strong bond between Sindhis and Urdu speaking Sindhis (Mohajirs) for a joint peaceful struggle for the liberation of Sindh. He called Sindhis and Mohajirs, especially the youth to come forward for the liberation of Sindh and organise joint peaceful rallies and demonstrations for the independence of Sindh.

"We are facing injustice and victimisation by the state which treats us as second-class citizens because they do not consider or recognise us as Pakistani," said the MQM leader. He said that if the Pakistan Army and other state institutions did not consider Mohajirs as Pakistanis, therefore, "we announce that we do not want to live with Pakistan and we want our due rights, honour and dignity."

Hussain said that the Constitution of 'Sindhudesh' would be a constitution of a welfare state. Religion would be a personal matter of citizen. Nobody would be allowed to victimise or subjugate to anybody on the basis of religion, and women would have equal rights in all walks of life, he added. The MQM leader said that if the people of Sindh, especially youth consider him as their leader, they should obey him. "Both Sindhis and Mohajirs are the sons of Sindh. Time is passing quickly. Strive in practically but do not let the sanctity of Sindh be sacrificed, no matter how many lives are lost," he further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

UK regulators investigate Facebook's purchase of Giphy

British regulators have opened an investigation into Facebooks recent purchase of Giphy over concerns that it will stifle competition. The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday its examining the deal over concern it will result in s...

Report: Owners to propose 70-75 game season

Major League Baseballs latest offer to the players is expected to be presented Friday and call for a season of between 70 and 75 games, ESPNs Karl Ravech reported. Owners also are willing to up their financial offer to players, paying them ...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer confidence rises; COVID-19, unemployment shadow lingers

U.S. consumer sentiment perked up in early June as households cheered the reopening of businesses and a surprise rebound in hiring, though they did not expect a significant improvement in the economy amid fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 i...

U.S. ruling over ancient bronze horse a 'huge victory' for Greece – minister

Greeces culture minister has hailed a U.S. court ruling over a disputed ancient horse figurine as a major victory that may help Athens and others fighting to reclaim antiquities. Lina Mendoni said Tuesdays ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020