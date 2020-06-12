Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black fashion professionals demand industry change in 'Vogue Challenge'

Protests against the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in the United States have sparked a global debate about racial inequalities - putting pressure on major brands and industry leaders to do more to foster change. Earlier this week, Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, apologised for "hurtful and intolerant" mistakes by the magazine during her 30-year tenure.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:34 IST
Black fashion professionals demand industry change in 'Vogue Challenge'

By Amber Milne LONDON, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Black models, stylists and fashion photographers have taken to social media to post their own versions of Vogue covers, demanding change in the industry to ensure greater diversity and opportunities.

The "Vogue Challenge", which went viral on social media, saw black fashion photographers, models, designers, stylists and make-up artists showcase their take on the cover of the iconic magazine. "(For) far too long in the fashion industry the doors have been closed to so many black men and women," Micah Butler, creative director of fashion brand Kings Arise Clothing, said on Twitter in a thread about the challenge.

"Our culture is always embraced but we are often excluded. My prayer is that this begins to change. We need to see real change," he added. Protests against the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in the United States have sparked a global debate about racial inequalities - putting pressure on major brands and industry leaders to do more to foster change.

Earlier this week, Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, apologised for "hurtful and intolerant" mistakes by the magazine during her 30-year tenure. "I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators," Wintour said in an internal memo widely reported in the media.

"We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes." The British edition of Vogue appointed its first black editor, Ghanaian-born Edward Enninful, in 2017.

Large companies - from entertainment giants to beauty firms and sports brands - have shared posts calling for racial equality since the George Floyd protests began, with some critics accusing them to hijacking the movement for marketing.

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Racial Protests: "Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was absurd and shameful that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by activists, his strongest statement yet on growing protests against the legacies of past leaders. Anti...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, as bargain hunters returned after a punishing session a day earlier, but the indexes were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears over new coronavirus cases and economic ...

Foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 12 cr seized in Navi Mumbai

In a major haul, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI seized foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 11.88 crore from a container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the M...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. senators draft plan to reform new plane design approvals after 737 MAX crashes

Two key U.S. senators are circulating a bipartisan draft bill that would reform how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new aircraft in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people. The measure seeks to elim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020